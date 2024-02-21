Bendall’s Tale: League of Legends Story is now available

Today, Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games are proud to announce the highly anticipated crafting RPG, Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story™East Available now On Nintendo Switch™, PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. Developed by Lazy Bear Games and published by Riot Forge, Bandal Tel This was released on Wednesday, February 21 at 6 p.m.

in bendle tail, Fans will be able to play as their own Yordle, one of those fluffy, whimsical little residents of Bendall. When Bendel’s portal network malfunctions and their world is thrown into chaos, only you can restore balance. Players can Collect materials, craft items and hold parties to complete quests Along with Teemo, Tristana, Veigar and many other League of Legends champions to save Bendall and reunite its inhabitants. With its relaxed atmosphere, the game will appeal to LoL fans and casual game players alike.

standard edition The game is available now on all relevant digital platforms for €24.99. Additionally, the Deluxe Edition is now available for €29.99 and the Collector’s Edition for €159.99 at merch.riotgames.com. Deluxe Edition Contains the base game as well as DLC packs that include Poro Pet Skin Pack, Backpack House Skin Pack, Particle Wake Pack, and Secret Menu Pack. Collector’s Edition Includes five Yordles figurines, a Bendall Center diorama, stickers, wooden pins, a notebook, a hardcover artbook, a special Collector’s Edition boxed set, as well as all digital content included in the Deluxe Edition.

