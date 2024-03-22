Beijing sees a “significant gap” between Moscow and Kiev for peace talks

Update on the situation – Li Hui, China’s ambassador to Ukraine, returning from a mission to Russia, the European Union and Ukraine, says the sides agree that the war should be resolved through negotiations, not weapons.

Li Hui believes that major differences remain between Ukraine and Russia regarding peace talks. One person was killed and several others injured in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian territory of Belgorod. Le Figaro Explains the conflict related situation to you.

China sees ‘significant gap’ on talks between Russia and Ukraine

Major disagreements over peace talks between Ukraine and Russia continue, Li Hui, the Chinese ambassador to the Ukrainian question, said on Friday in Beijing, returning from a mission to Europe. China, which presents itself as a neutral party but has deepened ties with Russia since the beginning of the conflict, regularly calls for a political settlement to end the fighting in Ukraine. To achieve this objective, diplomat Li Hui made a ten-day visit to Russia, the European Union and Ukraine in early March.

“All parties recognize the risk of seeing the current situation continue to deteriorate”, Li Hui said at a press conference. however, “There is a significant gap (between them) on the issue of peace talks”He continued. “But all agree that the war must be settled by negotiation, not by arms.”The diplomat said, he adds “China is expected to play a more constructive role” About this question.

China has been criticized by Westerners and especially Europeans over the Ukrainian issue. Because if she calls for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine – she has never publicly condemned Russia. With its aggression against Ukraine heavily sanctioned by the West, Russia, for its part, wants to strengthen its already very close ties with China.

Russia: One killed and injured in strike on Belgorod region

One person was killed and several others wounded in an attack Friday morning in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the local governor said. “Strike again. Unfortunately, one person was killed.”Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, making it clear that the victim was a woman. “There are wounded”, he indicated. According to initial reports, three medical facilities and several houses were damaged in the strike, Gladkov added.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that it had destroyed eight rockets fired by a Vampire rocket launch system from Ukraine on Friday morning over the Belgorod region. The Belgorod region has recently been targeted by numerous drone attacks and strikes blamed on Russia on Ukraine, which have killed more than a dozen people in a week, according to local officials.