Before the discussion on the agreement with Ukraine, LFI and RN presented similar “red lines”.

Capture France 3/ RTL Capture France 3/ RTL Left, Sebastien Chenu, vice-president of the RN, on the set of “Dimanche en politic” on France 3. On the right, LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard on the show “Le Grand Jury” on RTL.

POLITICS – The geopolitics of stereo. This Sunday, March 10, the Vice President of the National Rally, Sébastien Chenu, and the National Coordinator of France Insomis, Manuel Bompard, both ” Bilateral Security Agreement » concluded with Ukraine on 16 February, and on which MEPs will be invited to vote on Tuesday 12 March.

For the far-right leader, like his radical left counterpart, an opportunity to ventilate the position of his respective factions. And it turns out that both Manuel Bompard and Sebastien Chenu are talking about the same thing. red lines » which will condition their vote. And in the same terms.

” When we are asked to make a decision on a text, and this text contains important questions such as Ukraine’s entry into the European Union, or Ukraine’s entry into NATO, these are red lines for us, and there is no question of voting in our favor. This text », announced the LFI deputy for Bouches-du-Rhône on RTL.

Meanwhile, on the show Sunday in Politics On France 3, Sebastien Chenu approached the debate in exactly the same way. ” We have red lines, which might prevent us from voting », explained the North’s MP, also referring to Ukraine’s accession and its integration into NATO. ” If it’s a security agreement that ignores the red lines I set out, we’ll look at it more liberally. », continued Vice President of RN.

What does this report contain?

The document in question, signed by Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron on February 16, commits Paris and Kyiv to a ten-year period. It includes strengthening military cooperation, particularly in the areas of artillery and air defence. In 2024, France promises to provide “Up to 3 billion euros in additional support”and is committed to consolidation “Active inhibition (…) In the face of any further aggression from the Russian Federation “

But the agreement also includes a political component, as it reaffirms ” The goal of Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and the fact that Ukraine’s security is an integral part of the security of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic region. ” Furthermore, both sides will coordinate and strengthen their joint efforts to support Ukraine’s membership in NATO “

or certainly ” red lines » France is detected by Insomize and the National Rally, which is also shared by the Kremlin. Barring any surprises, the deputies of France Insomis, like the National Rally, should therefore either abstain or vote against this text next Tuesday.

