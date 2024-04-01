Becoming Your Own Tenant Instructions for Use

Stephane Desquartiers, director of SD Conseils et Formations, guest of BFM Business, discusses the benefits of being your own tenant.

Being your own landlord and therefore your own tenant can have some attractive aspects. Quite a classic system explained by Stéphane Desquartiers, guest of Laurent Gaumot, director of SD Conseils et Formations, March 26 in Investments on BFM Business.

“The principle is as follows: you are a business manager, your business is doing well, you pay your expenses, you pay rent of course, but you pay rent to a third party and, at some point, you ask yourself why Do not become the owner of my office, my shop or my premises.

Then two solutions are available:

“Either it’s the company that buys. But, even better, you can buy directly or on an individual basis with your associates or possibly your family through SCI. You buy the right place for you and you rent it to your company. “, summarizes Stéphane Desquartiers.

But what are the real benefits of being your own tenant?

“You know the tenant, it’s great – be careful the rent has to be within the market – but the advantage of commercial space is that we still have returns that are higher than housing, for example, we reach without many problems to find. . 6-7%. The advantage is that after 20 years, when your credit runs out, you are the owner of an office or shop paid for thanks to your activity. While you are a tenant after 20 years, you are not the owner of your premises. “

And what’s the difference between leasing and buying from a third party?

“The advantage of this type of self-sufficiency is that you control the risk a little more because you are your own tenant. This allows for better control of the risk aspects, rent deficiency, unpaid debts, your activity, but when it is good It’s how thousands of business leaders practice it.”

There is also tax interest to consider:

“There are classic interests: if you are concerned with the IFI (real estate wealth tax) you are interested because it is considered as your professional instrument, as a working instrument, which comes out of the IFI.”