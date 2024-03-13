Beautiful Pau Beautiful Luxation :D (Video)

Skyville

Tuesday March 12, 2024 After 2 months of scarcity, the Pyrenees head for snow…

Having missed the first train a few days ago with heavy falls at the border stations, it was a question of not missing the last one, so the direction got a lot more yesterday.

Arrival at 9am, glorious weather and the Cirque du Lis we love but without transition spring has sprung overnight and it must unfortunately run…

Indeed from the first off-piste it is already a little heavy but with a good 30 definitely a little compact but very pleasant.

Direction Ts Touyarolles Around 10:30 am corner with very few people and less traces but very heavy snow, we can already leave the beautiful slopes to the east.

A beautiful morning and just as I was about to do my last rotation of the day, a break in the slope caused me to take off with a forward landing that blew my left shoulder… disarray…

Moved to the aid station as quickly as possible while it was still warm before the long journey to the village to get x-rayed: nasty dislocation but I was very lucky it wasn’t much worse.

A first aid station and a doctor who somehow managed to replace my shoulder 3 times, so juggling X3 ahahaha

Back to earth and picked up with morphine, immobilized for a month, but I kept laughing, these are the hazards of the job 🙂

I was only planning to do one and the last day at the end of the season, now no doubt, I’m not ready to see the peaks again :DD

In short for me, otherwise:

– Few people overall but few stubborn people all the same

(Constance I worked but I’m already fired :DDD)

– The snow is still disappointing: we went from winter to well-advanced spring in a few hours.

– shaped snowpark and something to do, nice retreat with 18 people expected in the village soon.

– Impeccable slope preparation as often happens in Cauterêt.

– Accumulation remains very significant, the last resort to close on April 21, will still be some good spring skiing.

Morphine residue, pain, a handmade post (not even chocolate :D)

Despite everything, it made me very happy 😀 A really contrasting year in terms of snow and riding frequency but what was taken will not be given back, it already is.

Enjoy, I’ll see your beautiful life between 2 rehab sessions, great end of season for you

3/5: Just being objective about the terms 😉

5/5: Slop service 😀

Ski quality : 3/5

the place : Cauterets

