Be careful, these three symptoms of cancer can appear early in the morning

Health professionals keep reminding us that it’s important to listen to your body. Recently, Abbas Kanani, a pharmacist whose comments were featured by the Mirror, warned people against the early morning warning signs of cancer. And as he says, there will be three.

So, if you have an unusual cough, it’s time to ask questions. And although heavy smokers often cough in the morning, the cough should not last more than two weeks. So, if this is the case, it is strongly recommended to talk to your doctor for verification.

At the same time, feeling very tired in the morning can also be a bad sign. “It’s normal to feel a little tired in the morning, but if this isn’t normal for you, or if you feel tired throughout the day, you should get it checked out.”, Abbas Kanani declared, citing another alarming feature. So, if you also sweat profusely at night, so that your bed is wet, you should also consult your GP. “Especially if the night sweats are accompanied by fatigue, weight loss, or bruising.”

Second leading cause of death in the world

As the WHO points out on its website, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancers are the most common types of cancer in men, while women are most often affected by breast, colorectal, lung, cervix and thyroid.

Concretely, 30 to 50% of cancer deaths can be avoided by reducing or eliminating major risk factors. It is especially advisable to avoid smoking; to choose a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables; Practice regular physical activity; limiting alcohol consumption; Reduce exposure to ultraviolet rays and ionizing radiation. but also to protect yourself in the event of sexual intercourse, to get vaccinated against hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV); Avoiding urban air pollution and indoor smoke from domestic use of solid fuels or regularly checked by health workers.