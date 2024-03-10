BDS Academy Takes Off as LFL Leader, Remains Tight in Spring Split Rankings

The LFL Spring Split regular season continues with the continuation of return matches on the second day of this 8th and final weekend of competition. At the end of the day, BDS Academy dominated, followed by Carmine Corp Blue, both qualifying for the EMEA Masters. Everything is possible in the rest of the rankings.

It’s a serious battle in the LFL

The LFL Spring Split 2024 continues its hectic path toward the end of its regular season, entering week eight on another day full of emotions and twists and turns. On the program, matches that continue to redefine the rankings and shape the fate of teams in their quest for the playoffs. As we enter day two of this crucial weekend, the stakes have never been higher. Teams are on a war footing, ready to defend their honor and fight for every point that could bring them closer to their playoff dream.

The day before had offered its share in all kinds of intense action. The previous day was marked by the unstoppable force of BDS Academy who, with their ninth win in a row, crushed BK ROG to assert their dominance at the top of the rankings. At the same time, Vitality.Bee inflicted their fifth consecutive defeat on the Gentle Mets, plunging the latter into a spiral of difficulties and doubts. The meeting between the Aegis and Team du Sud saw the latter win, effectively eliminating the Aegis from the playoff race. Carmine Corp Blue didn’t lose sight of leader BDS Academy, able to put up a good showing against Team GO, an important win to keep up the pressure at the top of the rankings. In the end, Solari secured an important victory against Gameword, who are still in the race for the playoffs, a sign of their determination and ability to overcome obstacles.

Perfect performance for BK ROG

The first meeting of the day saw BK ROG take on Gameward. From the first moments, the game was marked by high intensity and slightly contested lane phases. Actions were numerous on both sides, but they were also punctuated by mistakes, which showed a lack of mastery in the execution of plays. After 20 minutes of play, BK ROG took a clear advantage, building a gold lead of over 4k and taking control of the opposing jungle. The moment was crucial for BK ROG, who then put together a powerful acceleration move. After securing Nashor, the team made an impressive breakthrough in Gameword’s base, using their advantage effectively. BK ROG’s victory was achieved in less than 25 minutes, a performance that ended a losing streak, revitalized the team and cemented its place in the race for the playoffs.

Hive in great shape

The 2nd match of the day pitted Vitality.Bee against Team GO, with Vita getting off to a flying start. From the first minutes of the game, Vitality established its dominance, especially through an explosive botlane teamfight in the 10th minute, where midlaner Kazazek shined with a hat trick. This performance, supported by the effectiveness of Selfmade and Stand, puts Vitality on an upward trajectory from the start. By the 15th minute, Vitality’s lead had ballooned to a gap of more than 2k gold, a margin that gradually widened as the match progressed. In the 25th minute, Vita consolidated their advantage by securing the 1st Nashor and attacking the GO base. Armed with freshly recovered spirits, Vitality applied the final push, finishing the game in just 29 minutes to show undisputed superiority. This authoritative victory for Vitality.Bee highlights its ability to control the game from the first moments and maintain this momentum until the final victory.

Solari sees light

The 3rd meeting of the day pitted Solari against Team du Sud, a decisive duel for playoff ambitions. Solari took the lead, establishing a significant lead of over 2k gold by the 12th minute of the game. However, in the 15th minute, TDS made a comeback, and narrowed the gap to Gold. The game fluctuated as Solari temporarily regained control. However, just before the half-hour mark, Solari managed to tip the scales in his favor during a crucial team fight, allowing him to not only recover spirits but solidify his position in the game. In another skirmish immediately around Nashor, Solari repeated his success, further strengthening his lead. With this advantage, Solari launched a final assault on the Team du Sud base, managing to break through the opposition defense to win convincingly on 35 minutes. The victory allows Solari to move closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

BDS Academy, the undisputed leader

The fourth match of the day was the most anticipated of the week, with first place BDS Academy winning against second place Carmine Corp Blue in a fierce battle for supremacy. The lane phase saw a close battle between the two giants, neck and neck for 15 minutes of the game, with BDS holding a slight advantage for capturing the first two dragons. At 20 minutes, the tension between the two teams was palpable, with BDS managing to secure a third Dragons and thus putting pressure on KCB in terms of goals. The 22nd minute marked the turning point when BDS won a decisive team fight for control of the 4th Dragon, giving themselves the opportunity to recover Nashor.

The win allowed BDS to gain a slight advantage in golds, but KCB managed to stay in the race, avoiding falling behind too significantly. The BDS advance increased with the capture of Sol and another Nashor, which set the stage for the siege of the KCB base. As the match passed 35 minutes, BDS, armed with Elder and Nashor buffs, intensified the pressure on KCB, confined to their bases and determined to defend at all costs. Despite a fierce fight and fierce resistance from KCB, BDS finally managed to strike the final blow in the 47th minute after a fierce team fight, thus winning this titanic encounter. BDS Academy’s win confirms its dominant position in the rankings, and at the same time secures its place for the next edition of the EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024.

A Little Oxygen for Gentle Mates

The last game of the day and week saw the Aegis face the Gentle Mets, the latter in a crucial match. Aegis got off to a good start during the laning phase, building a significant lead of around 2k gold in the first 10 minutes of the game. After being relatively quiet in the first half of the game, the intensity started to pick up a bit as the first Nashor took over. M8. This achievement was not without sacrifice, however, as the M8 had to accept some losses in the process. Teamfights then punctuated the match, and at the half-hour mark, both teams were engaged in a tight battle for the advantage. It was at this crucial moment that Gentle Mets managed to take a decisive turn in the game. With the critical Nashor captured, M8 effectively used the buff to break through the Aegis base, resulting in victory. The win allows the Gentle Mets to snap their losing streak and keep their playoff aspirations alive.

It promises a spectacular end to the season

At the end of the day, BDS Academy holds first place with an impressive record of 13 wins to 3 losses, thus ensuring its place in the top 2 and thus qualifying for the EMEA Masters with a streak of 10 consecutive wins. Carmine Corp Blue finished second with 11 wins and 5 losses, having also secured their place at the EMEA Masters. Team GO and BK ROG are third with 9 wins and 7 losses. Solari and Vitality. The Bees are in fifth place with a balanced record of 8 wins to 8 losses. Gentle Mets are in seventh place with 7 wins and 9 losses. Gameward and Team du Sud are eighth with 6 wins to 10 losses and finally, Aegis are tenth in the table with 3 wins to 13 losses, their 10th consecutive defeat marking their elimination from the competition.

LFL Week 8 Results

Wednesday 6 March



finish BK ROG Esports BDS Academy Group stage

finish life force.fly Gentle fellows Group stage

finish South team Aegis Group stage

finish Team GO Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Solari Game word Group stage

Thursday 7 March



finish BK ROG Esports Game word Group stage

finish life force.fly Team GO Group stage

finish Solari South team Group stage

finish Carmine Corp Blue BDS Academy Group stage

finish Aegis Gentle fellows Group stage

