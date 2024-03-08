BDS Academy maintains its leading position with KCB in the LFL, this spring split is over for AEGIS

The French teams returned to action last night on the first day of Week 8 of the LFL Spring Split 2024. BDS Academy holds first place in the rankings, closely followed by Carmine Corp Blue. At the same time, the battle raged in the 2nd part of the ranking, where AEGIS lost its chances of participating in the playoffs.

Another very intense day

As we approach the conclusion of the LFL Spring Split 2024 regular season, this eighth week of competition is shaping up to be a real turning point for all teams involved. This final week is not only a crucial period, as teams enter the home stretch with higher stakes than ever, each looking to achieve the impossible to secure their position or shake up the current standings. For some teams, it’s about overcoming the odds, beating the odds, especially those who threaten elimination in this race to qualify for the playoffs.

Heading into this crucial week, BDS Academy sits atop the rankings with a record of 11 wins and 3 losses, its qualification for the playoffs in hand. At the back, Carmine Corp Blue maintains pressure on second place with 10 wins and 4 losses, having also ensured its participation in the elimination stage. The battle for third place sees Team GO with a record of 9 wins against 5 losses, while BK ROG sneaks into fourth place with 6 wins and 8 losses. Gameword, Gentle Mates, Solari and Vitality. The Bees are stuck in the middle of the table, all with a record of 6-8. At the bottom of the rankings, Team du Sud and AEGIS face heavy pressure, finishing ninth and tenth respectively with scores of 5-9 and 3-11. These two teams are playing to avoid the potentially dire consequences of finishing the season at the back of the pack.

BDS Academy is unstoppable

The day began with a summit showdown between BK ROG and BDS Academy, a match that quickly took a decisive turn in BDS’s favor, setting a sharp pace and building a 2k gold lead in just 10 minutes of play. BKR tried to turn the match around. Making some aggressive moves and securing a few kills, but it wasn’t enough to thwart the dominance of BDS, who continued to widen the gap by controlling most of the neutral objectives. In the middle game, BDS faced minor difficulties in imposing a real upper hand on BKR, but the dynamic of the match changed before the 25th minute.

At this point, BDS exploited a gap in BKR’s defense, winning a valuable team fight that opened the way for the first Nashor. With this advantage, BDS intensified its pressure on BK ROG, leading to a decisive team fight at the half-hour mark that ended with an ace in its favor. With another Nashor recovery, BDS firmly took control of the game, and in the 33rd minute, the team officially imposed themselves, confirming their strong position in the competition with a 9th straight win.

Gentle mates will bite their fingers

The 2nd match, between Vitality.Bee and Gentle Mates, was crucial for both teams, who were looking for a victory to improve their situation. After fifteen minutes of play, Gentle Mats were slightly ahead of Vitality in terms of gold, although neutral objectives were evenly split between the two camps. As the mid game unfolded, M8 began to mark its territory in the jungle of vitality. Before the 25th minute, M8 extended their lead thanks to a successful team fight and capturing the first Nashor.

However, in an unexpected twist, M8 was counterattacked from Vitality, who took advantage of M8’s awkward position in the corridor to reverse the attack’s momentum. This mistake not only cost the M8 their advantage, but also destroyed the momentum they had built. In the 30th minute, Vitality made a stunning comeback by securing Soul and capturing Nashor, thus confirming their resumption of control of the game. As the situation quickly escalated, M8 found themselves under intense siege and eventually lost in the 33rd minute, a bittersweet conclusion for a team that seemed to have victory within their grasp. Gentle Mates continue a new disappointment, 5th loss in a row, while Vitality.Bee continues its rise.

It smells like a pine tree to AEGIS

The 3rd match of the evening saw Team du Sud take on AEGIS, a crucial encounter for both teams in this battle for qualification. Right from the start, TDS took a slight lead with a margin of less than 2k gold just 10 minutes into the game. Fifteen minutes into the game, TDS continued to extend this lead, albeit modestly. A decisive team fight around control of the 3rd Dragon allowed TDS to solidify its lead. However, in the 25th minute, AEGIS managed to halt TDS’ momentum by winning the team fight. Hido, playing a smolder, shone during this encounter with a hat-trick, giving hope to his team and slowing TDS’ rise. Tensions rose around Nashor in the 30th minute, where a clash between the two teams saw TDS emerge victorious, regaining an earlier lost advantage. This victory made it possible to resume progress. In the 36th minute, with a significant lead of 10k gold, TDS delivered the final blow to AEGIS with a controlled team fight, firmly sealing their victory in this key match.

KCB par della les tempets

The 4th meeting of the day saw Team GO face off against Carmine Corp Blue, with KCB quickly showing its superiority. From the start, KCB controlled the game and took advantage in terms of gold. By the 20th minute, KCB’s lead stood at 3k gold, with the team ramping up their efforts to extend that margin. Despite some resistance from Team GO, KCB managed to secure the first Nashor, thus increasing its grip on the game. The team continued their momentum, even recovering the soul, which guaranteed them a royal road to victory. However, during a 2nd Nashor recovery in the 28th minute, KCB suffered a significant loss during a team fight, a mistake that temporarily slowed their momentum. Such was the case in the 31st minute in a decisive clash for Alder.

Team GO staged a major coup by seizing the objective while eliminating three members of KCB, a move that narrowed the gap between the two teams significantly. By the 35th minute, the match was very close, with both teams tied and constantly trading in the obvious tension. The game was tight as chances of victory seemed within reach for both sides. Ultimately, it was KCB who managed to gain the upper hand in the final team fight, winning the decisive exchange and ending the match in their favour.

Solari still wants to believe him

The evening ended with a meeting between Solari and Gameward, a close battle marked by intense competition from the laning phase. Solari managed to build a slight lead in terms of gold by imposing a pace of play that challenged GameWord. Gameward held its ground, responding with strategic kills and securing most neutral objectives. As the game progressed, Solari excelled in team fights, using every opportunity to increase his advantage. Establishing an effective snowball, Solari continued to dominate team matchups, solidifying their lead and putting Gameward under pressure. This pace allowed Solari to end the game in 34 minutes, winning with power and trickery.

Schedule and Results for Week 8 of the LFL

Wednesday 6 March



finish BK ROG Esports BDS Academy Group stage

finish life force.fly Gentle fellows Group stage

finish South team Aegis Group stage

finish Team GO Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Solari Game word Group stage

Thursday 7 March



finish BK ROG Esports Game word Group stage

finish life force.fly Team GO Group stage

finish Solari South team Group stage

finish Carmine Corp Blue BDS Academy Group stage

finish Aegis Gentle fellows Group stage

