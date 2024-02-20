Bayern Munich have a surprising lead in replacing Tuchel

One necklace too many? Stunned by Bochum (2-3) on Matchday 22 of the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich are sinking a little deeper into the slump. Now relegated to eight units of solid championship leaders Bayer Leverkusen, the Bavarian club are more worried than ever before their crucial round of 16 return to the European scene. Obviously, the German coach gets flustered around.

After the rest of this announcement

This Monday morning, the Italian press was agitated and confirmed that Zinedine Zidane was one of the targets of the inhabitants of the Allianz Arena to replace Tuchel. By confirming the information this evening Sky Germany. However, while there have been no discussions with the Frenchman yet according to German media, another lead leads Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Bavarian sports director, Christoph Freund, is following the Norwegian coach’s situation very closely and could potentially move in the coming weeks to offer him an interim position until the end of the season. However, nothing has progressed yet in the potential recruitment of the former Manchester United coach.