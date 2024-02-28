Bay Ruenize helps women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome

See my news

SOVA is a family story. At the core of this start-up, which supports affected women Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), we find the Laycoq sisters: Eva and Solene. Originally from Rouen (Seine-Maritime), they launched SOVA, a brand Natural food supplementIn 2022. meeting.

Polycystic ovary syndrome

PCOS is Hormonal imbalanceLess well known than endometriosis, but which affects the average 10 to 15% of women in France. Today, it cannot be cured.

Symptoms are multiple, varying from one woman to another:

Irregular or absent periods, which can cause over time Infertility

Signs of hyperandrogenism ( Hair loss , acne Or Significant hair growth )

, Or ) Weight loss

What we look for most are irregular periods. We underestimate it a lot, because this feature is present from adolescence. We tell ourselves that PCOS could be the root, without thinking, it is Eva LaycockCo-founder of SOVA

A personal story

Eva and Solen are proof that diagnosis can be made well after adolescence, because respectively 26 and 32 years oldThey learned that they were affected 2019 For the youngest, and 2021 For the biggest.

“We made a lot of inquiries, and all the information we could find was United States. In France, there was nothing,” he continues. Later he started taking food supplements, which he bought from an American site. “When I took them, he felt a little better, but they weren’t completely right. » Unfortunately for him. , the company shuts down, and the two sisters find themselves with nothing.

Formation of SOVA

By discussing various forumSolen and Eva realize very quickly that they are not It is not only people who suffer from this pathology. Apart from the pill, “which may have a relieving effect, but not the best”, there is still nothing in France.

With this observation in mind, they came up with the idea of ​​creating their own brand of food supplements dedicated to SPOK: SOVA. After a year of research and development and a crowdfunding campaign, the product was launched May 2022. “Both of us quit our jobs and dedicated ourselves 100% to SOVA,” the two sisters clarified.

food supplement

Made in a French laboratory in the south of France, the supplements will supportHormonal balance. “We offer two types: a little ‘range’basic‘, which will fill global gaps and ranges Very specific Which will respond to different issues,” asks Eva.

The supplement helps relieve PCOS symptoms. (©SOVA)

They are to be taken daily, and can be found on the SOVA website and in the stores of various reseller partners.

We also plan to offer them in pharmacies, but that takes a long time, so they won’t arrive before the end of 2024. Solenn LaycockCo-founder of SOVA

Support for women

But SOVA doesn’t just sell food supplements. “We pay thanks to them, but our main activity is to answer questions asked on our network or site,” Eva explains. A real one along with, because in truth, the supplement is just a plus. “It’s not enough to get better. There is A real healthy lifestyle to be near We are here for that too. »

Very positive results

This year, the company, made up of 7 people, 5 of whom are full-time, will celebrate its 2nd anniversary, and it has never been doing so well. “We have Over-positive feedbackwith above 10,000 customers. Women who feel better, and some even get pregnant,” Eva rejoices. An anointing for two sisters.

Delays between health professionals

Today, treatment is not established in France, and according to the two sisters, some professionals remain poorly informed about the syndrome.

But Rouenize is optimistic. “When we attend health conferences and meet professionals, we see that there are certain the craze. There is a desire to do better,” Solen explains.

Our supplements are gradually being recommended by some gynecologists. Eva LaycockCo-founder of SOVA

On social networks, SOVA is followed by more than 100,000 people. Recently, the team offered a podcast, titled PCOS-OI?In which health professionals are invited (gynecologist, dietician, etc.)

To follow all SOVA news or contact the team, you can find them on their Instagram page sova_sopk.

