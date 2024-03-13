Barcola lured to Deschamps’ last list before Euros?

This Thursday, March 14 (2pm), Didier Deschamps will announce the list of players called up to face Germany and then Chile in friendlies on March 23 and 26. RMC Sport takes stock of the latest trends, including predicting a first call-up for Bradley Barcola.

This Thursday March 14 (from 2pm), this is Didier Deschamps’ last list before Euro 2024 (June 14-July 14), which he should talk about around May 15. Before then, the Blues coach will take advantage of the next two friendlies, against Germany in Lyon on Saturday 23 March and Chile in Marseille on Tuesday 26 March, to review his internationals.

There shouldn’t be any big surprises in the list, just compensating for injuries to Boubacar Kamara and Adrien Rabiot in midfield and Kingsley Coman in attack. Even if this is uncertainty for Rabiot, no risk will be taken.

Deschamps, on the other hand, will be able to count on Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram, who are back from ankle and adductor injuries respectively. While Griezmann will return to action in the Champions League against Inter Milan this Wednesday evening, Thuram played again in Serie A earlier in the month against Genoa and Bologna.

To make up for absences in the middle, Jordan Verretout and Mateo Guendozzi have been roped in for a possible return to Blue, with Aurelien Chouameni, Eduardo Kamavinga, Yussuf Fofana and Warren Zaire-Emery confirmed to have been called up for the first time. last november

The Blues staff could test Barcola

On the other hand, in the offensive area, the Blues staff are considering the idea of ​​testing Bradley Barcola to complement Koeman’s package. Players born on January 1, 2001, crossing the steps of Chateau de Clairefontaine and Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe, his partners at PSG. Especially since Christopher Nkunku, who returned with Chelsea in January, relapsed a month later.

For the rest, there is no revolution. Up front, Olivier Giroud should be there, as will the same three goalkeepers as during the previous meeting (Mike Magnan, Alphonse Arrola, Bryce Samba). In defence, Jonathan Kloss should be called upon on the right alongside Jules Kounde. On the left, it should be the Hernandez brothers. in line? The Pavard-Saliba-Upamecano-Konaté quartet holds the ropes, even if doubts remain for the latter. He was not in the Liverpool group against Manchester City but could return to the Premier League this weekend, which would validate his call-up. Otherwise, Axel Desassi, whose performances with Chelsea have been noted in recent weeks, gets ahead of Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.