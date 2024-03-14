Bankruptcy appears to be on the way for the brand’s electric cars sold in France

We knew that Fisker, the American brand of electric cars sold in France, was in difficult times. This seems to be confirmed, as the brand has reportedly hired companies to prepare for bankruptcy.

The world of electric cars can be cruel at times. Many new manufacturers are struggling, and Fisker is unfortunately one of them.

On the occasion of the publication of the results of 2023, we learned that the condition of the American brand was more than fragile: there are plans for job cuts, and its founder even warned that bankruptcy could occur in the next 12 months. Fisker seems to be gearing up for it, too, because The Wall Street Journal.

A file in preparation

The newspaper, citing sources “close to the matter,” announced that Fisker had hired firms of experts and lawyers to prepare the bankruptcy filing.

The brand, battered by the failed launch of its first electric car, the Ocean SUV, therefore seems to be preparing for the worst. Whether this bankruptcy filing can be avoided remains to be seen.

Reasons for hope?

All is not lost for the American brand, whose first examples of the Ocean recently arrived in France. Fisker is known to be in talks with a “major automaker,” which turns out to be Nissan.

The latter could invest in Fisker, in exchange for access to the Alaska pickup currently under development. Other models are also in the pipeline, such as the compact Pear, more compact and accessible, and the hyper sports car Ronin.

In short, not a comfortable position for the brand and its employees. We will keep you updated on the development of this promising brand.