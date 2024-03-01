Baldur’s Gate 3 players think hotfix 20 will be useless for Minthara

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is concerned about the upcoming patch which they don’t believe is comprehensive enough to address all the issues surrounding Minthara.

The developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 promise that an upcoming patch will address a known bug that prevents Minthara from following the player’s party.

While this bug has been around for a while, the community has other issues with Minthara that they believe should be a priority.

Now, fans are voicing their concerns on social media, hoping that this patch will contain more than what has been mentioned so far.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans fear that the patch for Minthara will not be enough

Concerns are being expressed on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where one player posted about the patch arriving this week.

In the patch details, the developers mentioned that they are aiming for Minthara to stay with the party in Acts 2 and 3.

While this bug is worth noting, the Baldur’s Gate 3 community believes there are more pressing issues with Minthara, specifically a bug that causes Minthara to speak the wrong dialogue at certain times.

“The tracking bug is annoying yes, but the dialogue bug seems to affect everyone. And since she has no mate search, her comments are the main reason for her recruitment if you don’t romance her,” Redditor writes.

Another user says they recently started a new playthrough to get more of the dialogue mentioned, and hopefully it will be fixed by then.

In general, many Baldur’s Gate 3 fans believe that the update is redundant if it doesn’t focus on the most common bug affecting Minthara.

There is also a good number of users mentioning Minthara-related bugs that need attention.

It seems that Minthara is a pretty spoiled character, and while the developers are making progress, there are still plenty of changes that fans would like to see.

