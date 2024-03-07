Baldur’s Gate 3 players learn how to stop this spell from taking your allies away

Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 can unintentionally complicate the game, such as moonbeams or unexpected fights that damage NPCs. But players have developed tricks to avoid these inconveniences.

Area of ​​effect (AoE) spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be incredibly powerful, but they can also make aspects of roleplaying more difficult than necessary. The problem players have noticed the most is that they last longer than combat.

As a result, some of your low health party members die, as they run through the scattered moonbeams.

For example, Moonbeam is a level 2 evocation that allows the caster to call down a beam of moonlight that damages anyone who passes through it. And it was the focus of the player’s experience of AoE spells.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player takes damage from the Moonbeam spell

While in Figaro’s shop, the player casts Moonbeam. When the fight was over, they had to revive Gale – who had passed through the moonbeam – and found that Figaro himself had decided to undergo the spell.

Once finished, he tried to continue the conversation with Devella. This is important during the quest she is involved in, as helping her investigate the murder leads you to a major plot point in Act 3.

” I (tried) to resume conversation with the investigator, she no longer responded. Strange, I think, do not understand why. Well, dear readers, that’s because she was already in the conversation. With Shadowheart. Accused him of murder “, he shared in his Reddit post.

After this incident, a series of Flaming Fists descended on his group and he had to kill them all, unable to continue helping Devella in the murder investigation.

In the comments, players were all too familiar with this type of problem when it came to AoE spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. So, some of them gave some tips on how to avoid this kind of problem.

” I’ve gotten into the habit of splitting up the group during combat, so they stay put after it’s all over “, one player explained. Essentially, this means you can control each character individually afterwards. This should prevent party members from going through any leftover AoE spells.

So while this can be an annoying mechanic, there are ways around it. And this without your party members dying unnecessarily or you failing your quest.