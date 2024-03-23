Bad news, there will be no more Baldur’s Gate (never again).

Those who love role playing games were naturally delighted to welcome Baldur’s Gate 3 from last year. Crowned the GOTY at the Game Awards, Larian Studios’ latest title caused a sensation, even among those who weren’t necessarily drawn to the genre. One would have thought that this monumental success would at least sign a sequel or two, and pave the way for possible DLC. That’s no longer the case since the studio announced today that the franchise has ended.

Larian founder Sven Wik said there will be no more projects like it. Neither Baldur’s Gate 4, There is no expansion for either Baldur’s Gate 3 Not on their way. It was during the Game Developers Conference that he told us this, during a panel he hosted. Very quickly, the information was picked up on the networks through his official account. In his messages, he explains:

“Expectations to the contrary, but I’m never sure about a change in strategy. This is the right thing for Larian. I understand there will be disappointment because people have fallen in love with what we’ve created, but it was a story with a beginning, middle and end and it didn’t need more.“

An emotional farewell for fans

In the absence of Larian’s work, one would expect license Dungeons and Dragons Returns to the Wizards of the Coast who will be responsible for bringing him back to life in another way. If we can be nostalgic about this announcement, we can at least console ourselves by remembering that we had three good games, the last of which was excellent, in which we sunk our teeth into and headed for victory rather than exhaustion. The case with other franchisees.

We can encourage more studios to have the clarity needed to say stop while there’s still time. Walking away from the franchise Dungeons and Dragons It also means we can’t expect any spin-offs from the studio, and maybe even more remakes/remasters.

In addition, the developers announce that they want to work on other equally exciting projects. At the moment, they are also not sure what they want to show the world, but it is certain that this next work will be eagerly awaited.