Bad news revealed ahead of new shock in Ligue 1!

In pain, Sang et Or managed to pull off the surprise of the season at Stade Brestois on the 25th day of Ligue 1. A very important victory in the race for Europe before the Northern Derby is equally important in the season. A hostile schedule awaits Lensois in March. RCL will host OGC Nice before traveling to Lille. For this long-awaited derby, Frank Hyes’ ranks will be hit hard.

After a stunning success against Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupe Stadium, the Artesians were keen to do well against PSG’s runner-up Brest side. That’s done for Bryce Samba’s teammates who were able to do what was needed to get the three points. A success that allows Sang et Or to break into the top 5 of Ligue 1 and maintain their chances of qualifying for the most prestigious European competition. However, the next few weeks promise to be crucial for Lensois with nine days left before the end of the season. Facing the relegated Eagles next weekend and then neighbors Lille at the end of the month, RCL are playing a big game. Facing LOSC, Frank Haise’s harmless absence from the squad will be scorned.

Khusanov suspended against Lilly!

The young 20-year-old Uzbek defender started against SB29 last weekend in Ballart. Sudden in his intervention, Abdukodir Khusanov was penalized with a yellow card in the first minutes of the match. A yellow card far from trivial, the third in ten matches in all competitions, equated to suspension. The Lensois defender will go before the disciplinary committee this week and his approval should come after the match against OGC Nice and before the trip to the Mastiffs.

A hard blow for Frank Hyes who will not be able to rely on all his forces present during the Northern Derby. It remains to be seen what defense the Lensois technicians will put up against the green team turned out for the occasion…