Bad news for PSG

Qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG are statistically not favorites for the final victory.

The PSG Does he have the means to go all the way? Champions League This season? If we believe the management and coaches of the capital club, this is not the objective for the 2023-2024 financial year. As hungry as they are to eat, Parisians will not fail to play their luck boldly for Kylian Mbappé’s last tour at the club.

Opta’s analyst looked at the profile of the last eight contenders for C1 – that is, in addition to Paris, three Spaniards: Real Madrid, Atletico and Barca, two English Manchester City and Arsenal, two German Dortmund and Bayern. And given the statistics, PSG are not on the podium of legitimate candidates for the supreme crown.

The city is widely loved

Unsurprisingly, the Citizens are well ahead of the competition, with almost a third of a chance of winning according to the Opta algorithm, which gives Pep Guardiola’s SkyBlues a 32.3% chance of being crowned champions. Another juggernaut follows, albeit at a good distance, as Real Madrid is credited with a respectable percentage of 16.87%.

The top 3 is completed by an unexpected guest: Arsenal, with a 13.09% chance of victory on June 1 at Wembley. And Paris in all this? Marquinhos’ teammates still got 11.8% of the vote, ahead of notably ogre Bayern and his 10.75%. Borussia Dortmund (5.62%), FC Barcelona (5.38%) and Atlético Madrid (4.19%) are the worst.