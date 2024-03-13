Bad news for all SFR subscribers!

Telephony and Internet giant SFR has revised its price list for fixed Internet offers. Now, a single, more expensive rate has been implemented from March 5. No more promotional subscription period. And this concerns all subscribers old and new.

No further promotional subscription period is given by operators to new subscribers earlier? It seems so. And it is the SFR that announces the color. From March 5, new SFR customers are no longer entitled to this promotional period. Even among customers where it was already in progress, it stopped in its tracks with the implementation of the new price list.

From March 5, SFR is gone “A fixed and single rate for each of its fixed internet packages with Box. And essentially, without the promotional period, Price increases globally for all subscribers »noted Phone Android. All offers have been re-evaluated.

Starter Fiber is now billed at €29.99 per month when new subscribers subscribe. Gone is the old promotional subscription rate of 22.99 euros per month for the first six months. During the year, the offer will now be billed at 359.99 euros, an increase of 3.45% compared to the old price, which sets the annual subscription at 347.88 euros, details the same source.

A mid-range offering, the Fiber Power Formula, was offered earlier “29.99 euros/month for the first 6 months (then 39.99 euros/month)”for one “Annual Bill 419.88 Euros”, From now on “All subscribers are required to pay their subscription at a single rate of 36.99 euros/month”. The fiber power bill is now 443.38 euros per year, an increase of 5.7% compared to the previous rate.

10% increase on premium fiber

The increase is even more spectacular on the operator’s premium fiber package. If, until then, a new subscriber has to pay his monthly bill of 35.99 euros during the first six months or 497 euros annually from March 5, the customer, whether new or old, is required to pay the same rate every month. 44.99 euros. Annually, the bill amounts to 539.88 euros. Which represents an increase of about 10%. Never seen before on SFR or any other operator.

To reduce this additional effect,“Over a year on the premium offer, SFR has added a second TV decoder to its subscription as well as two smart Wi-Fi repeaters. Additionally, the promised upstream and downstream speeds are now the same as Freebox Ultra, ie 8 Gbit/s”, to relieve Phone Android.

ADSL and SFR box 4G+ bills are also increasing

According to the same source, “ADSL customers are not exempted from this new price list. The prices mentioned earlier are also valid for them ». Finally, the SFR Box 4G+ offer is also offered at a fixed price of €34.99/month without commitment.