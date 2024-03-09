Azzurri topple Chardon XV at Stadio Olimpico… Relive Italian heroics

Currently in second place, the Scots saw their last hopes of a final victory disappear in Rome on Saturday, following their defeat (29-31) to the unmanageable Transalpine.

After finishing second in the Six Nations tournament, Scotland were still in the title race. But in Rome, against Italy buoyed by its draw (13-13) in France two weeks earlier, the Chardon XV lost on Saturday 9 March (29-31). Overwhelmed by Italian enthusiasm, the Scots compounded their mistakes in the second half. They will have to make do with a double bonus, offensively and defensively, and stay four points behind Ireland, awaiting a later afternoon meeting between Clover’s XV and England.

Italy, for its part, signed its first home win at the tournament for eleven years, and temporarily moved to fourth place in the Six Nations rankings. Following their feat at the Stade de France two weeks ago, Gonzalo Quesada’s men finally achieved their feat, once again putting on a winning face to topple Scotland, who led (22-16) at half-time.

