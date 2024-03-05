Avoid violent clashes between supporters, confiscate weapons

According to Basque Press, local authorities have prevented a fight between Real Sociedad and PSG supporters ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg between the two teams this Tuesday (9pm on RMC Sport). Several dangerous items, including bladed weapons, were seized from the vehicles.

Security services are on war footing just hours before the Champions League round of 16 second leg between Real Sociedad and PSG, this Tuesday (9pm, on RMC Sport). According to information from Media Notícias de Gipuzkoa, officials avoided a heated battle between supporters of the two camps on the sidelines of the meeting. The Basque Security Minister, Josu Ercoreca, revealed that police had identified around fifty people as “dangerous fans of Real Sociedad” and around a hundred others of PSG.

Grand robbery found in car

Members of the Ertzaintza, the local police, searched around 20 vehicles where they seized a number of dangerous and prohibited items as well as weapons. In detail, the police and the municipal guard of San Sebastian found 15 golf clubs, a metal bar, three ice axes, four mouth guards, two pairs of brass knuckles, a knife, two pocket knives, an extended stick, several screwdrivers, a hammer, a flare, several Hoods and gloves. Open robbery on social networks.

According to Basque media information, investigators established that two meetings were arranged between supporters of the two teams to fight on the sidelines of the meeting. French police officers also reportedly arrested “a dozen radicals who were preparing to attack a bar where dozens of Gipuzkoans (the name given to residents of San Sebastian province) were present.”

According to information from RMC Sport, the Collectif Ultras Paris buses arrived at the border this Tuesday afternoon. They were greeted by a major police investigation that took place at the scene and is still ongoing. A double-decker bus of supporters was forced to turn around. It is impossible to enter Spanish territory after confiscation of contraband.

In total, 2,000 Parisian supporters will take their seats in the stands of the Real Arena this Tuesday. Three weeks after Paris won in the first leg (2-0), 37,000 people are expected at the stadium for the match.