Avoid these drinks and which are in favor against kidney stones

These crystals are made up of soluble salts, which accumulate in the kidneys, ureters or bladder and can be dangerous to your health, not to mention painful to pass. Certain drinks will increase the risk of kidney stones, while others, on the contrary, will help dissolve and expel them.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones are deposits of crystallized mineral salts, which builds up in the urinary system and causes infection and kidney damage. If the stone is small enough, it may pass through the urine without you realizing it. On the other hand, if they are very large, measuring several centimeters, emptying them will be extremely painful.

Which drinks should you choose?

When you suffer from kidney stones, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases is recommended. The latter was Designed for people suffering from cardiovascular disease and to reduce the appearance of stones.

First of all, know that hydration is essential, as water helps dissolve mineral salts. You should drink at least 2 liters of water every day. Citrus fruits, such as lemons, oranges or grapefruits, rich in citrates, also help to dissolve stones. Also, if you don’t get enough calcium in your diet, oxalate levels increase in your body, which can lead to kidney stones. You’ll find calcium in liquid milk and yogurt from cows, soy, or goats. Don’t forget to get vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium.

What drinks to avoid?

Sodium can cause calcium to build up in the urine, so we avoid sodas, especially colas which are loaded with phosphates, further accelerating this phenomenon. Not to mention that these drinks are loaded with sugar, Including sucrose and fructose, but also widely discouraged.

“White wine can actually cause certain kidney stones. Beer also, because it is very rich in purines, therefore in uric acid. We also advise against champagne“, according to Professor Olivier Traxer, urologist, Aloe Doctor.