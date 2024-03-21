Sports

Aviron Bayonnais formalizes the arrival of Giovanni Habel-Küffner… before withdrawing

A native of Auckland, Hebel-Kufner, 29, discovered French rugby in Pau where he lived for seven years. He has made 133 appearances in the Top 14 (12 tries) with the Section and Stade Francis. The Parisian club now wants to part with their player, but not at any price as he has a year left on his contract. He also has the status of Jif (player of the French training channels) which whets the appetite.

If an agreement has been reached between Roving and Hebel-Kufner, it has yet to be finalized between the two clubs. “This is not yet the case but it will have to happen quickly,” a source close to the matter confirms to “Sud Oest”. Stade Français, who are looking to sign Rochelais Yoan Tanga, under contract until 2025, are experiencing a similar situation in the other direction.

Last November, Habel-Kufner got into the news section by fighting with a member of the Pau staff during a night out with his Stade Francais teammates, which was not authorized by the Parisian staff, following the defeat in Bern.

He received internal approval for a three-week layoff.

