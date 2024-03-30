Austin Butler recalls how he reacted to his character’s style in ‘Dune: Part 2’

Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two – World Premiere – London – Famous

Austin Butler marveled at his character’s style in ‘Dune: Part 2’ which hits theaters today.

The 32-year-old actor plays villain Fayed-Routha in the second part of the science fiction saga and discovered his character during the promotions of the film ‘Elvis’.

About his reaction to his character, he told NBC’s Seth Meyers: “The first time I saw myself in makeup, I was in the middle of Elvis’ press tour, we were in London and had a break. »

He continued: “They took me to a hotel room and did this to me. I was in a whole different world and I was like, ‘I don’t know what this is. It’s going to be wild.’ Then, once I discovered what it was and accepted it, it became the most fun I’ve ever had. »

During this exchange, Butler said that it was a “dream come true” to be able to star in this feature film.

He explained: “I loved the first film so much I could have done catering. It is really great to travel the world and feel the excitement. »