Auchan or Intermarche? Here are the casinos that will change their banner in the Toulon area

Above all the Auchan group benefited from the casino crisis. The Northern brand finds itself at the head of ten hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Toulouse area (excluding the small casino-shops that keep their initial brand).

The Les Mousquetaires-Intermarché group will inherit six stores but will include one of the largest in the region: Hyères Centr’Azur.

“Our fight is focused on maintaining employment and maintaining employee benefits, CGT union representative Pascal Serre explains. We now know that the casino’s rescue plan has been approved by the Commercial Court of Paris. With us, all staff will be taken.”

No resale at Carrefour

In our region, the buyers are therefore identified (Auchan or Intermarche) and there should be no “resale” to Carrefour, as in other regions.

But, for unions, a demand is already emerging: “To be able to have a mandatory discussion at the table, from now on, the representatives of Intermarch and Auchan. We do not want to wait until April 30, the day before the change, to organize the result, adds Pascal Serre. Because the casino group was first announced on Christmas Eve. Do you imagine? And, since then, the anxiety this situation creates has been perpetuated in store aisles.”

A small committee of officers from the Mousquetaires has already visited the magnificent Hyères Casino. “Taking the temperature” or already considering future work?

On the management side, discretion is required in the absence of certain information about the future. For employees, the objective is clear: “Benefit from a real Job Protection Plan (PSE) and fight to preserve casino benefits, hard-won over the years.”

The battle begins now.