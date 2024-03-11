Aubameyang, behind the scenes of the metamorphosis

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores goals and displays a smile that has never been so bright and communicative since his arrival at OM. Jean-Louis Gasset managed to light it up and use it to the best of his ability on the pitch. Marseille’s leaders also knew how to find words to restore their confidence and make them aware of their role as leaders.

A scorer on the pitch, finished in the locker room, and… finally recognized as a great striker! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stats already validate the recruitment of the Gabonese striker, whose arrival last July sparked some skepticism.

While leaders promise the arrival of a “top international level player”.

As for the joke, when during the summer Olympian leaders thought they were on the verge of convincing the former Gunner to sign for Marseille, but negotiations were still secret, they let the idea filter out – to some followers – that O.M. Will soon recruit a “top international level player”.

Some doubts linked to his ability to once again become the serial scorer that he was, the surprise surrounding his three-year contract, then the fact that his arrival probably meant the departure of Alexis Sánchez… Some reactions were a bit subdued, internally, Where we thought it was a big blow though: succeeding in attracting to OM, and without transfer compensation, a player who has scored a series of goals at big clubs like Arsenal, Barça or Dortmund.

At the time, it was football director Javier Ribalta who led the negotiations. He and Pablo Longoria are confident that “PEA” is capable of quickly regaining the efficiency seen in Barcelona a year ago, with 13 goals in 20 matches. OM wants an experienced striker to play in the Champions League, capable of playing deep to match Marcelino’s style of play. And OM sees Aubameyang as a great opportunity.

OM has a big job to reassure Aubameyang ahead of the Marseille visit

The former ASSE striker is rather enthusiastic about the idea of ​​signing for OM, but convincing him for sure won’t be a cakewalk. The Olympian club will offer him attractive salary terms to return to France, encouraging the player to be at the heart of the sporting project. But Aubameyang also promised himself that his next venture would be… in a safe and quiet city.

However, Marseille’s reputation can sometimes be worrying. Especially since Aubameyang experienced a violent break-in at his home – in August 2022 – during his experience in Barcelona. OM will take this matter very seriously and – through dialogue and security guarantees – will succeed in reassuring the player. A testament to the club’s fervent desire to sign him.

Supported by Pablo Longoria…

Criticized for not keeping Alexis Sánchez, OM’s management knew that Aubameyang’s success would be one of the keys to the season and success of the summer transfer window.

On 14 November, during his interview with RMC Sport, Olympian president Pablo Longoria made a point of showing his full support for Aubameyang, even though he scored only one goal in L1: “Pierre-Emerick is an international level player,” Longoria said. “And I’m sure we’ll get the same Aubameyang we saw in Barcelona. I’m confident because I see his daily work and his level of commitment.”

…and trusted by Medhi Bentia

Although Aubameyang was marked by some banners, criticism and whistles, he was sometimes restrained when celebrating his goals at the velodrome. OM’s number 10 was not always in good spirits, and he felt that he was not always used in good positions or that he was not well supplied by his teammates… He was used, essentially, to playing at big clubs where the attackers Served on a platter, OM has faced difficulties this season.

In this context, one man played a key role in bringing Aubameyang out of his reserve: Medhi Benatia. The OM sports advisor could only find one word after another to encourage his attacker. Benatia played against the Gabonese international, and reminded him how the prospect of facing a striker like him can give a defender a cold sweat. But Benatia also recognizes great locker rooms and great leaders. Set an example at all times, dare to rebuke, appreciate teammates as well, be open to others and don’t give the impression of being subservient or even hurt. The Benatia-Aubameyang debate, two big football players who admire each other greatly, has done the Olympian striker a lot of good.

Gassett made several calls to make the best use of it on the ground

After his arrival, Jean-Louis Gasset also did his best to make the most of the man he believed to be “THE” player in his team, the man around whom he should build his team. Gassett has been there “for 100 days,” as he likes to say, and he had no time to lose.

The OM coach therefore spoke a lot with Aubameyang, but he also took his phone to contact some of his former coaches or other football players who worked closely with the Gabonese. The Olympian coach wanted to know everything about his attacker, how to put him at ease and how to best use him on the pitch. Since Gassett’s appointment, this concern to highlight Aubameyang counts a lot in the eyes of the player, fully accomplished, even brilliant.

Marcelino did not want an Aubameyang-Alexis Sanchez pairing

Along with that, Aubameyang scored 8 goals in 5 games including 3 doubles. His joie de vivre is felt in the locker room, where his leadership attitude has never been more evident. Aubameyang brings the players together, addresses the group, advises his teammates and takes a commemorative stand as the locker room battle cries for honor, singing – with Amin Harit as conductor – his goals and his doubles.

Receiving a standing ovation at the Velodrome on Sunday evening, the striker saw his love rating rise at a rapid pace among Marseille supporters, who have struggled to cope with the loss of Alexis Sanchez. At the risk of giving OM fans some regret: it is also rumored that the first thought of Olympian leaders was to pair Aubameyang with Alexis. Olympian management didn’t insist… because Marcelino wasn’t keen.