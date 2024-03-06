Attention GTA 6 fans, this free download on Steam definitely deserves a 10/10! Don’t miss it!

If you’re looking forward to the release of GTA VI next year, why not check out this amazing police game on Steam.

Grand Theft Auto games see players participating in a variety of crimes from armed robbery to property destruction to car theft, but this Steam game will put you on the other side of the law as an officer.

Take a look at the GTA VI trailer below.

Contraband Police is a 10/10 rated Steam game, description: “Take over the duties of a border guard inspector in a communist country from the 80s. Smuggling, corruption and counterfeiting are rampant here. Be alert and earn the respect of your superiors. »

As the name suggests, you will ensure that no contraband crosses your border and if someone tries, it will be up to you to bring them to justice.

This is in stark contrast to the Grand Theft Auto games, although in some episodes of the series you can become your own detective if you steal a police car, as you can listen to police radios and help solve multiple crimes.

Slated for 2025, that might be all you need to pass the time until GTA VI is released, though an exact date has yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games. For Contraband Police, you can buy the full version, or if you’re not sure if the life of a border guard is for you, you can try the game through a free demo on Steam.

If the latest GTA VI leaks and rumors are to be believed, it will be Rockstar’s biggest game yet, but will it allow players to become customs officers? That is the real question.