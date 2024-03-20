Atal declares a record amount!

The Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, this Wednesday, welcomed “historic results” in the fight against tax and social fraud. ” For the first time, we have exceeded 2 billion euros of social fraud detected in one year “, he announced.

With the results achieved in 2023 in the fight against fraud, Gabriele Atal was happy at a press conference in Bercy this Wednesday. “We have never tracked fraud this much,” He declared, reported AFP. “Every fraud is serious and should be tracked down”He insisted, he believed “causing 70 million victims”. “Last year we increased tax audits by 25% and increased the number of tax raids by 30%”He indicated. “We prefer to increase the pressure on fraudsters rather than increase taxes on the French,” Gabriel Attal added.

In more detail, the Prime Minister announced that tax fraud collections reached 15.2 billion euros in 2023, a record after 14.6 billion in 2022. In terms of social fraud, “For the first time, we have exceeded 2 billion euros of social fraud detected in one year”, he announced. That will also clarify “Benefit Fraud Recoveries Exceed One Billion Euros and Contribution Fraud Also Exceeds One Billion Euros”, “Two Historical Records”.

Tightening of anti-fraud measures

These are results that encourage continued control operations to further improve recovery. To achieve this, the Prime Minister intends “Strengthening Human Resources by 2027” In tax fraud: “281 agents were recruited last year and 350 will be recruited in 2024,” He signaled. For social fraud, recruitment of 1,000 agents is planned by the same deadline. As Ursaf recovery targets should be increased to 5.5 billion in five years from 5 billion earlier.

On the sanctions side, Gabriel Attal is banking on an increase in the system, “Thank you for the measures voted in the 2024 budget”. from now on, “Those who incite fraud face two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros (…) And those who propose online fraud schemes face up to five years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. He recalled.





Tax fraud, social fraud