At the break, LOSC Sturm Graz lead on the pitch

LOSC is playing for its European future. Two days after Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the northern club traveled to Austria to face Sturm Graz in the first leg of the Europa Conference League round of 16. At the end of a controlled first period, Paulo Fonseca’s men led by the slimmest of margins (1-0) thanks to Jonathan David’s goal before the half-hour mark (29th).

David opens the score, the decisive knight

LOSC, who had an excellent first half, logically opened the scoring shortly before the half-hour mark. In a backward position, Thiago Santos delivers a superb ball into space on the right for Bouaddi to propose. The young midfielder takes a step back for David. From inside the right, at ground level, the Canadian tricks Vitezlav Jaros (1-0, 29m). A few minutes later, the northern club was close to doubling the lead. On the right, Thiago Santos has a small celebration and erases his appearance from a magnificent large bridge. Behind, the Portuguese rolls in a perfect cross which Haraldsson cuts out. At his line, Jaros throws himself and pushes back the biting head with his right hand (33rd).

In the process, the Austrians could have tied for second in the championship but Dogs’ goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier pulled off an incredible save. Horvat moves to the left and leans on Kitishvili. The Georgian puts the Slovenian back in the race, whose back cross is taken by Sarkaria from the right. Caught on the wrong foot, the French international saved by extending his right leg (36th). At the back, nothing more would happen and match referee Bartosz Frankowski whistled for a break (45+2).