At least two people were killed by storms and tornadoes in Ohio, which also damaged Kentucky and Indiana

Two dead in Ohio due to severe storms

Ohio police confirmed two deaths as a powerful storm system passed through that spawned a suspected tornado and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana on Thursday.

Joe KopusDeputy Sheriff of Police County Logan, in Bellefontaine, Ohioconfirmed the death in an email sent early Friday Associated Press. There are likely to be more casualties, he added. Lakeview, Midway, Orchard Island and Russell Point Great damage was done.

For its part, Indiana State Police said there were “numerous serious injuries” as the tornado passed through the community of Winchester.

“There are many, many serious injuries, but I don’t know the number. I don’t know where they are. I don’t know what kind of injuries they sustained.”Indiana State Police Commissioner said Douglas Carterto reporters shortly before midnight. “There are so many things we still don’t know.”

Earlier in the evening, the department said it was investigating reports of deaths, but in its appearance, Carter said there were “no known casualties.”

State officials mobilized an Indiana task force to assist in the search effort in Winchester, a town of 4,700 people 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast. Indianapolis, according to a post by the rescue team on X, previously Twitter. It is one of the 28 urban search and rescue teams sponsored by it Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“I am shocked. This is overwhelming,” said Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy. “I heard what sounded like a train and then I started hearing sirens.”

The councilman and his wife took shelter in a room during the tornado, which hit the area around 8 p.m.

“I’ve never heard that sound before and I never want to hear it again,” he noted.

The suspected tornado damaged a Walmart store and Taco Bell in town, Randolph County Sheriff Art Moistner told FOX59/CBS4 television, adding that only emergency workers are authorized to go through the area. County.

About the same time the tornado touched down in Winchester, another touched down about 75 miles (120 km) to the east in Ohio. The suspected tornado touched down at the south end of Indian Lake and affected the towns of Lakeview and Russell’s Point, according to Sherry Timmers, spokeswoman for Logan County, where they are located.

“As far as we know, there are many injured. “We don’t know the extent of his injuries.”Timmers said. “A motorhome park was affected.”

Several buildings were damaged in the Indian Lake area, the spokeswoman said, but the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed. At the moment it is also not clear if they were missing.

Amber Fagan, president and CEO of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, said the town of Lakeview was “totally devastated” and that the tornado affected homes, campgrounds and a laundromat.

“There are fire spots,” he said, adding that part of the power lines had gone through the windows.

A shelter has been set up for the displaced.

Also in Ohio, emergency officials in Huron County said on Facebook that there was a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” near Plymouth, about 75 miles (120 km) northeast of Indian Lake.

Severe weather damage to a residential area in Lakeview, Ohio on March 14, 2024. (WSYX via AP)

West of Winchester in Delaware County, emergency officials said initial assessments showed a possible tornado damaged about half of the structures in the small town of Selma, and several people suffered minor injuries.

Earlier in the day, storms damaged homes and mobile homes in the Ohio River communities of Hanover and Lamb in Indiana.

There were unconfirmed reports of tornadoes in Jefferson County, Missouri, and Monroe County, Illinois, but no immediate damage was reported.

He National Weather Service X on said severe weather is likely to continue Thursday night from northeast Texas into Indiana and Ohio.

(with information from AP)