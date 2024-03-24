News

At least 23 people have died due to bad weather in the southeast of the country

In Petropolis, where four people died when a house and a small building collapsed, emergency services warned of a “very high risk” of more landslides.

A cemetery in Petropolis, Brazil, damaged by bad weather on March 23, 2024.

A heavy toll. At least 23 people were killed in a violent storm that hit southeastern Brazil over the weekend, according to local officials. In total, eight deaths have been reported in the cities of Petropolis, Teresopolis, Santa Cruz da Serra and Areal do Cabo since the start of bad weather in the state of Rio de Janeiro from Friday to Saturday night.

In the neighboring state of Espirito Santo, a new report released on Sunday, March 24, showed 15 deaths, including 13 in the small town of Mimoso do Sul alone, where conditions “chaotic”According to the state governor.

A heat wave is followed by a storm

In Petropolis, where a house and a small building collapsed, four people died, emergency services warned on Sunday. “Very High Risk” A new landslide.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the storm had left thousands without shelter. the message Published nightly from Saturday to Sunday on the X platform. Such tragedies “Intensify with climate change”Remembered the President of Brazil, a country that is often beset by natural disasters.

The storm follows a heatwave in the region, where Rio de Janeiro recorded a temperature of 62.3ºC a week ago.

