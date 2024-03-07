At home to Valencians, OL took on PSG at the Parc – Olympique Lyonnais

Valencians’ future opponents, Olympique Lyonnais, inherited the worst possible draw in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France. In any case, this is the opinion of his coach Pierre Sage who is wary of the current red lights in Ligue 2.

Olympique Lyonnais could not have hoped for a more favorable draw. While Paris Saint-Germain or Nice, two teams who are yet to face each other on March 13, will host Stade Rennais, the Rhône club will welcome Valenciennes to the Groupe Stadium for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France. Playing for a place in the final against the current red lanterns of Ligue 2, what’s more in front of their home crowd, we can talk about a golden opportunity.

🎙️ In a press conference, Pierre Sage told us about his expectations for the match in Lorient.#FCLOL pic.twitter.com/NWljURjAxE — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) March 7, 2024

But in this context, be careful not to get overconfident. Which certainly explains Nicolas Tagliafico’s cautionary speech. ” It seems that qualification is certain, but it is more difficultDisposition to the left. Against an inferior team, at home, you have to be careful because we are going to meet the opponent at 120% and if we don’t play with the same intensity, we will have a bad time. » If the Argentinians speak of disbelief, coach Pierre Sage goes as far as to mention the worst possible draw!

“When you go to play in Paris…”

” Everyone thinks it’s the best draw, I think it’s the worstGons coach courage. The only thing that satisfies me is playing at home with our audience. I want, like the players and the staff, to rekindle this dialogue with people. But for that, you have to experience a great match beforehand. Why is it the worst draw? Valenciennes has everything to gain. In these matches, unbelief is necessary, it is up to us to play a very serious match. »

“ To do this, the championship match has to allow us to prepare in the best possible way for our Coupe de France match. When you go to play in Paris, if you pass, that’s an achievement. We believe this draw means OL qualify. The match was not played, we have to play this match », warned Pierre Sage to avoid any relaxation, but also with respect for his future opponent who did not need a clumsy declaration to motivate himself.