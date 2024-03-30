At 64, she looks 10 years younger thanks to this delicious fruit

An influencer specializing in the field of fitness and wellness, 64-year-old Harrah Brown looks younger. In a video, the sixty-year-old revealed his anti-aging diet routine.

To stay young, some opt for surgery and anti-wrinkle creams, while others opt for a healthy and balanced diet. Such is the case with Harrah Brown, a mother of four who looks younger than her age. The influencer specializing in the field of fitness and wellness decided to take care of herself a little more and the results are amazing. In a video published on her networks, she reveals her diet to delay aging and highlights a specific fruit.

The secret to slowing down aging

90% Nutrient Rich Diet

Harrah Brown is a mother of four who, after separating from her husband at the age of 60, decided to take a little more care of herself. The influencer, a fitness and wellness expert, shared a video on her TikTok page detailing her eating routine. Her pantry is stocked with pistachios, vegetables, cheese, chicken, almond milk, salmon, halibut, olive oil, Fresh raspberries And frozen blueberries. Americans follow the 90/10 rule which involves eating 90% of nutrient-dense foods at home and treating yourself to the remaining percentage, for example at a restaurant.

Raspberries: The anti-aging solution

Research conducted at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts shows that raspberries are one Antioxidant fruits that slow down aging. As tested by ORAC, the oxygen radical absorbance capacity, raspberry is one of the fruits with the best antioxidant score. Additionally, it helps prevent memory loss.

Blueberry

Beneficial for brain and cognitive functions, blueberries are rich in vitamin C antioxidants. It essentially works by improving the appearance of the skin and slowing the appearance of signs of aging. They also help protect against the harmful effects of cigarettes and repair damage caused by pollution and the sun. The blue-purple berries of bilberry reduce wrinkles and allow the skin to retain its suppleness due to its abundance of collagen. It has the same effect as the drink that the French like to drink every morning.

Other tips for staying young

Game practice

Exercise is an effective and practical way to lose fat, stay healthy and delay aging. The influencer has incorporated it into her weekly routine and works out at least three times a week. She manages to walk at least one kilometer every day while taking care of her other activities and her commute, as revealed in the magazine. Top health.

Low sugar diet

In the video we can see that a sixty year old does not buy sweets or processed food, as after the age of 50 these foods and drinks should be avoided. These include biscuits, cakes, snacks and ice creams that do not fit into a health-conscious diet. Thanks to this method, she managed to reduce its size: Since menopause I was able to lose belly fat and become leaner and strongershe states.

Tomato

Tomato is youth companion and antioxidant. It helps protect the skin against damage caused by UV rays. Tomatoes contain good amounts of vitamin C and A and help keep the skin healthy. They are served raw in a salad with olive oil or cooked in bolognese. Some influencers even recommend them to prepare homemade beauty treatments.