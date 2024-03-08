At 50, Kate Beckinsale flaunts toned abs and flexibility in a yoga video

Kate Beckinsale posted an impressive yoga video on Instagram, showing off toned arms and abs.

We have the details of her fitness routine.

Fans shared their impressions of the star’s serious yoga skills.

Whether she is Celebrates her 50th birthday with a Playboy bunny gold dress Shut down the haters in the comments section Of Instagram, Kate Beckinsale is not far behind. She’s causing a stir online again, this time showing off her flexibility (and super-toned arms and abs) in a yoga video.

In an Instagram video, Beckinsale showed off toned arms and abs during a morning yoga practice. The actress wore a white bralette and black leggings, showing off her toned legs. With the help of an assistant, she showed off her impressive strength and flexibility with complex yoga poses, including the plough, the bridge and the happy baby pose.

The star posted the video in October, getting in the spirit of the spooky season, with Beckinsale wishing everyone a happy holiday and captioning the post, “Halloween morning. Keep up the best you can x 🎃.”

Fans poured into the comments section. Followers praised the actress for her impressive yoga skills. One wrote: “Goddess Kate, you are as talented and beautiful as you are physically flexible!” Another wrote, “Looks complicated. It sounds like some kind of math problem that my body could never solve 😂😂😂. ” Another fan had a similar idea, “I’d snap like a breadstick.” One fan won best comment with a clever reference: “Bend it like Beckinsale.”

As awe-inspiring as Beckinsale’s skills are, they weren’t developed overnight. The actress maintains a strict fitness routine and works out at least six mornings a week, she previously said Women’s Health .

At the time, she said she tended to start each day with a full-body workout of eight compound exercises — working two muscle groups at once to get the most out of each session. Moves include bicep curls with squats and sit-ups with combination punches.

Beckinsale also attributes her lack of work-related injuries to her yoga practice. “I haven’t gotten injured while doing an action movie, and I think that’s partly from the yoga practice,” she said Women’s Health.

We appreciate Starr’s continued practice. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

