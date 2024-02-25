At 48, Angelina Jolie dares to go blonde for the first time in years

Bright face and new hair color, this is how Angelina Jolie is starting this new year. While she hasn’t worn blonde hair for her role since the 90s A stolen lifeThe forty-year-old recently returned to this color of the past.

While leaving her boutique “Atelier Jolie,” the actress looked radiant with her blonde hair in a photo taken by paparazzi this Wednesday, February 21. A trendy color that shows there is no season to play chic and bright blonde.

From brown to blonde, a transformation in several steps

During her outing on the streets of New York, Angelina Jolie sported a blonde style Golden syrup In golden tones, with a simple gradient brushing à la “Rachel” (Jennifer Aniston) in the range. friends.

An ultra trendy beauty treatment, which was not done in one go. For several months, Angelina Jolie had already sported more subtle blonde highlights, resembling light balayage or ombre hair. How to easily transition from brown to blonde.

And you were right to do so. Indeed, going from brown to blonde is not without consequences for the hair. To achieve blonde, it is necessary to undergo bleaching, a process that involves opening the hair cuticle and removing the dyes until the hair reaches the desired level of golden tone. A process that is often carried out in several stages, as Angelina Jolie did, so as not to damage the hair fiber.

Hair changes that make sense

This sudden change comes as the 48-year-old star is going through a phase of introspection. “I feel like I don’t know what my style is because I’m still trying to figure out that I’m 48,” she said in September 2023. US Vogue. I feel like I’m in transition as a person. (…) I hope to change many aspects of my life. And (Atelier Joly) is the one that looks to the future.”

Although it may seem trivial, changing your appearance on the outside can help bring about external changes. So this new color probably represents the beginning of future changes.