At 19, Leni Klum inherited her mother’s sparkling charisma

Beauty is a family affair for the Klums. Proof with Leni, Heidi Klum’s oldest daughter, who became a famous model at 19 thanks to her new agency. What are her beauty secrets?

IMG Models announced on Instagram on February 12 that Leni Klum is joining the long list of models represented by the major agency. Thus, Heidi Klum’s daughter follows in her mother’s footsteps, and will quickly become an essential figure in beauty.

Leni Klum, a superstar model in the making

Leni Klum is now entering the big leagues. Like Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Elsa Hosk, she joined this prestigious modeling agency, successfully continuing her young career. The 1.63 cm star charms with her delicate beauty, which she inherited from her famous mother, Heidi Klum. The same beautiful features, piercing eyes, blond hair and dream silhouettes: the main top model and her eldest daughter. Two attested copies. Thanks to these stunning features, Leni Klum is one of those girls who is closely followed, displaying a beauty that is hard to resist!

© Lenny Klum Instagram

Leni Klum’s Beauty Secrets

To ensure beautiful skin, Lenny Klum follows Minimal but effective skin care routineOut of which she detailed the steps Vogue. The German-American starts by cleansing her skin with micellar water before applying serum and Dior eye cream. To further enhance her complexion, singer Seal’s adopted daughter relies on A Light and shiny makeup. Before applying her Armani foundation, she first uses a concealer to conceal her blemishes and minor imperfections. Her tip for an almost imperceptible finish: Use your fingers to pat the stuff across your face. Clever!