Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W, 17″ Thin and Light Multimedia Laptop PC Silver Aluminum with Powerful Intel Core i9-H and 1 TB SSD – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W

Powerful in terms of processor, theAsus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W The relatively light 17-inch slim laptop PC is equipped with a high-end hybrid Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900HX and 16 GB of RAM that boosts multimedia processing like fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that reinforces its responsiveness. is With an elegant aluminum silver design and full HD IPS anti-reflective panel, this Windows 11 laptop features a backlit keyboard and USB-C connectivity. But it lacks Wi-Fi 6.



1099€



Features of Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W

screen 17.3″ Full HD IPS LED 45% NTSC 250cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i9-13900H Raptor Lake-H (14 cores: 6P 2.6 GHz / 8E 1.9 GHz) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (8 GB soldered + 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (64 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 3.0) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz) network Wi-Fi 5 ac (1×1), Bluetooth 4.1 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes (Stroke 1.4mm) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 SonicMaster speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 50Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.3

The Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W takes on the competition

Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W is currently showing Promotion at Carrefour And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest and lightest to offer such a recent and powerful processor with such a large capacity SSD in such a large, thin and light format.

If this Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W

Due to its relatively thin and light transparent silver light silver aluminum design that rises slightly forward after opening thanks to its Ergolift hinge and its compliance with the American military durability standard MIL-STD-810H, this laptop is intended to be resistant. Has an elegant appearance.

The integrated connectivity in this ultrabook has 1 USB-C, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect this PC to a TV or monitor, for example, the audio port also guarantees 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) transfers, including 3 USB. 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected.

However, it’s a shame to find a more recent Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi 5 AC wireless module and not Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6X, which is especially unfortunate at this price level.

When the ambient light is low, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

The screen adopts a 16:9 format suitable for videos like its Full HD definition while its viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, are thanks to IPS technology. Too bad this isn’t a high-end, classic colorimetry here.

In any case, thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable in bright environments (eg outside) than a glossy panel and is less tiring on the eyes in the long run.

Performance, battery life of Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W

The Asus Vivobook 17X N3704VA-AU110W may appeal to those looking for a versatile, large-format laptop with a powerful multimedia-oriented processor.

In fact it is powered by the Core i9-13900H, an Intel Raptor Lake processor with 14 hybrid cores that offers an overall power capable of attracting demanding users, especially since it is paired with 16 GB of RAM.

Creative people will especially appreciate this pair. Because it guarantees faster processing than the classic Quad/Hexa/Octo core and 8 GB DDR4/5. The difference is most noticeable in areas that are intensive in CPU and RAM resources and take advantage of multi-core, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

Here is the graphics acceleration point for multimedia processing as there is no dedicated graphics card on board.

Graphics are therefore entrusted to the care of Iris Xe, a solution housed in the Core i9, thanks to which we can view photos and videos but also play simple games.

Storage goes well with the heart of this computer as it has been assigned to SSD with a large capacity of 1000 GB to install and store multiple software and files including personal product.



1099€



Let’s take this opportunity to recall the advantages of SSD compared to hard drives: more shock resistance, lower energy consumption, silent operation or even higher speed.

As a result, SSDs offer better fluidity and responsiveness than hard drives.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, this powerful versatile laptop PC consumes about 5 hours of battery in terms of processor providing a large storage capacity.

Expect it to heat up and make itself heard when overused (eg treats). If its manageable weight and beauty make it easy to transport, it’s not the most portable by nature due to its large 17-inch format.

To contain its temperature, if necessary, it can be attached to a ventilated support (Remember to check the parameters carefully!).