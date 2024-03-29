Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA, Affordable Laptop PC Silver 15″ Thin and Light Versatile Ultrabook Intel Core i5-1235U – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA

Equipped with fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that further strengthens its responsiveness,Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA A thin and light versatile laptop PC that relies on an Intel Core i5 Alder Lake hybrid processor with 16 GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics module for good performance in daily use, light multimedia processing and moderate gaming. This gorgeous silver Windows 11 Ultrabook features USB-C connectivity and a 15-inch anti-glare IPS Full HD screen.

Features of Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA

screen 15.6” IPS Full HD 45% NTSC 250cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i5-1235U Ladder Lake (10 Cores: 2P 1.3 GHz / 8E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (integrated 8 GB + 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (24 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4 network Wi-Fi 5ac, Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard No (1.4 mm stroke) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 SonicMaster speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 42Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.7 kg (with battery, 1.5K without battery) / 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9

The Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA takes on the competition

Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA is currently displayed Promotion at Carrefour And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a high capacity SSD.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA

It adopts an elegant and discreet design thanks to its thin and light cool silver light silver design certified to the American military robustness standard MIL-STD-810H.

This versatile laptop incorporates proper connectivity including 1 USB-C, a practical HDMI video output that easily connects it to a monitor or TV, for example, an audio port, Wi-Fi wireless modules 5 ac and Bluetooth 4.1 remote connections and For communications. or 2 USB 3.0 including 3 USB (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when plugging in USB 3.0 devices.

The screen has remarkable viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, thanks to its IPS technology, although the colorimetry is not high-end here, being classic.

The screen lends itself well to displaying videos and more generally high definition content thanks to its 16:9 format and Full HD definition.

The screen also guarantees better visibility than glossy panels in bright environments (eg outside) due to its anti-reflective treatment.

Performance, autonomy of Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA

The Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA is for those who want to equip themselves with an elegant 15-inch laptop with a large storage capacity for everyday use.

It benefits from SSD storage with a large capacity of 1000 GB allowing you to install and store multiple applications and files.

So SSD competes with hard drives without worrying about space, while being more resistant to shocks, quieter, less energy consuming and faster.

As a result, SSDs offer better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than hard drives.

Startups/stops, processing, and software launches are faster with an SSD than with a hard drive, and you can access online game cards much faster.

While this thin and light versatile laptop doesn’t include a dedicated graphics card, you can view photos and videos as well as play simple games.

how ? Thanks to the Iris Xe graphics solution inserted into the processor, in this case a low consumption Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1235U with 10 hybrid cores.

The Core i5-1235U is here with a good amount of 16 GB of RAM to deliver great performance in everyday use as well as taking advantage of the multi-core to do small multimedia tasks, such as light photo editing or video conversion.

Finally, count on around 6 hours of battery operation for this versatile ultrabook whose slim and light weight makes it easy to transport.

Some people may be interested in looking for a student laptop that doesn’t require much battery life.