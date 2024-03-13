Astronomy: To observe the Devil’s Comet currently overhead, all you need is a pair of binoculars.

The comet will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere till April 21. Then you have to wait 70 years to see him again.

Nicknamed the “Devil’s Comet” because of its spiky hair: Right now, bright and green, Comet 2P/Pons-Brooks is visible from Earth until April 21. It will then disappear from our screens for more than 70 years, returning to our skies in 2095.

So don’t wait to see it. In France, it will be particularly visible between March 11 and 17, and the days when this devil’s comet, three times the size of Everest, will be brightest in late March, notes the Huffington Post. At this point, it can be observed with the naked eye, but equipping yourself with a pair of binoculars or a small telescope will make the observation more comfortable.

To observe it, simply look to the northwest, towards the constellation Andromeda. And join the already countless amateur astronomers who follow its course at night.