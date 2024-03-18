ASSE: Mbuku’s Big Show in Pictures!

While he was not a starter, Nathanael Mbuku took advantage of Mathieu Cafero’s injury to take a little more than half-time on the Furiani Stadium pitch. Feedback on the performance of a player loaned by Augsburg, the author of an XXL meeting.

At the end of the day on the Isle of Beauty, only an injury to Mathieu Caffero tarnished Stephanois’ success with a score of 4 goals to nil against Bastiais who quickly showed their limits. If the Corsicans had a chance to take the lead, Gautier Larsonneur decided otherwise, stopping a penalty that was generously awarded to Bestia. However, it was not the Saint-Etienne goalkeeper who would have left his mark this time, but Nathanael Mbuku. Entering the game in the 39th minute of the game in place of Caffero, he quickly made an impact during the match.

Mbuku sends a heavy blow to the bestiais

Nine minutes after coming into the game, Nathanael Mbuku was unbalanced in the Basti area. The referee hesitates then gives a penalty in confusion. He is a player on loan from Augsburg who will take it upon himself to hit him, Sissoko will give him the ball… Nathanael Mbuku makes a change on his 22nd birthday and gives himself a nice present!

Greedy, Mbuku decided to celebrate his birthday with an XXL performance! Moving around in the second half, he gives his opponents a whirl and plays them with alarming ease.

In the 68th minute, Mbuku would allow Cardona to score his 5th goal of the season in 10 games. A delivery from Augsburg to his compatriot who refocuses in the axis and mischievously hits Fabbri’s small net (3-0).

Bastia is getting her gift too!

Not holding grudges, the islanders will also give Mbuku his gift to celebrate his 22nd birthday. In the 74th minute, the Corsican defenders would fumble and put Mbuku back into the game who went solo to score. Later Bestia calmly sets up the goalkeeper who goes to see the ball into the back of his net for the fourth time.

Last night, it was the incompetent and surgical Nathanael Mbuku who was spotted in Corsica. A good omen before the next meeting if Matthew Caffero had to go. Let’s just say, he’s a man, now 22, with the confidence to help the Greens hold on to Ligue 1 at the end of the season!

🎥 Nathanael Mabuku Vs. Bastiapic.twitter.com/DlT2brEvd6 — La Mise Au Vert (@LaMiseAuVert) March 17, 2024

Nathaniel Mbuku’s match statistics

Minutes played: 51′

Objectives: 2

Assistant: 1

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 0

Blocked Shots: 0

Dribbling Attempts (Success): 1 (0)

Accurate Pass: 10/13 (77%)

Main Pass: 1

Ground Duals (Wins): 11 (7)

Aerial Duel (Wins): 1 (0)

Balloons lost: 7

Fouls: 0

Fouled out: 5