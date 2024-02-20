Assassination in Haiti: Widow of former prime minister and ex-police chief Jovenel Moise accused

Jovenel Moise sits next to his wife Martine during his investiture ceremony at the parliament in Port-au-Prince, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 (AP Photo/Deu Nalio Cheri, File)

Judge Walther Voltaire, who investigated the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, released a final report this Monday in which he formally indicted his widow. Martin MoiseTo the former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former director of the Haitian National Police, Leon Charlesamong others.

“Exists Matching charges and sufficient evidence to justify their liability in the acts of which they are accused,” according to the magistrate’s decision, which ” Criminal CourtTrials shall be conducted without the assistance of a jury for acts of conspiracy, for crimes committed for the purpose of assembly, felony, armed robbery, terrorism, murder and complicity in murder. Jovenal Moise“

Charles, who is now Haiti’s permanent representative to the Organization of American States, faces the most serious charges: murder; attempted murder; illegal possession and carrying of weapons; Criminal organization and organization of criminals against the internal security of the state.

for its part, Martin Moise And Joseph They are accused of collusion and criminal association.

For Moise’s widow, his statements about the president’s assassination “are so Full of contradictions “Which leaves much to be desired and defames her,” according to the order issued by the investigating judge.

Martin Moise speaks during her husband’s funeral (Europa Press/Charlie Cotin)



Magistrate Voltaire He sent his 122-page order to the prosecutor who will now inform those connected with the allegations. The next step will be for the president of Supreme Court Organizes Haitian trials.

Moise was tortured and killed at his residence on July 7, 2021. Prince Port by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians. in attack His wife was injuredSo on the same day she was transferred to Miami (United States).

Approximately 50 suspects The 122-page report made public contained the convictions.

Another 11 suspects have been extradited to the United States and Charges have been laid in connection with the murder. Three of them have already been sentenced.

Moise was tortured and killed by a group of mercenaries at his residence in Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021 (EFE/FILE)



US prosecutors have said it was a conspiracy Haiti and in Florida to hire mercenaries to kidnap or kill Moise, who was 53 when he was murdered in a private home.

The judge’s findings are expected to further destabilize a country already facing major difficulties. Gang violence and who recently experienced a series of violent protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

(With information from AP and EFE)