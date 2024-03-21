Ask the NBA player and the French basketball team your questions with Paris 2024 in mind

During the first six months of 2024, world Follows French sportsmen and women who will compete in the Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11) or Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8) in Paris. Through reports, portraits and interviews, we tell you how they prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime meeting.

As part of this series called “Olympic Design”, you have the opportunity to interact with them directly during the scheduled chat. Lemonde.fr.

Today we welcome Rudy Gobert, the pivot of the French basketball team. The Olympic runner-up in Tokyo, he has been named the NBA’s defender of the year three times – and could be crowned again at the end of the season he is playing with his club in Minnesota. The 31-year-old, who has already won five medals with the Blues (silver at the 2021 Olympics and 2022 European Championships; bronze at the 2019 and 2015 Worlds and at Euro 2014), is aiming for the ultimate crown at home with Ivan. Fournier and Victor Vembanyama, in particular. Before that, he aspires to win his first NBA title, at the end of the playoffs (final stage) starting in mid-April.

To go deeper

Our “Olympic Purpose” series

“Olympic Design”, a sensitive and distinct look at the preparation for the Games

Portrait

Former commando amputee of both legs Cyrille Chahbon reinvented himself through sports

Titoan Kestrick, the crack that “revolutionized” kayaking

The ultimate challenge for sprinter Nantenin Keta in search of one last Paralympic podium

reports

At Games Basin, Titouan Castric, a kayak optimist, braves the cold and eddies.

Nantenin Kita’s Long Walk for Identification of Albinos

chats

Judo champion Clarisse Agbegnou: “Paris 2024 Olympic Games will definitely be my last”

Rio gold medalist paraathlete Nantanin Keta: “My biggest dream would be to come out of the Paris Games without regrets and get a medal in a full stadium”

Coming up: French team volleyball player Lucille Guiquevale, Friday March 22 at 11 a.m.

Our previous chats on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Ticketing, security, disabled people… Chat with Marie-Emelie Le Fer, Paralympic Champion and President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee

According to Stephane Troussel, president of the Seine-Saint-Denis department, “Thirty days of competition should be a success, but thirty years of heritage, that’s what motivates us.”

According to Anne Hidalgo, “Paris and Île-de-France are at a great loss in terms of equipment and places” to practice the sport.

“We don’t want to imagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games without Ukrainians,” assures Amelie Ode-Castera.