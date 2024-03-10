Asbestos Cancer: Monitoring Devices in the Spotlight

The cookies and similar technologies we use at MediaPart are of different types and allow us to serve different purposes.

Some are necessary for the operation of the site and mobile application (you cannot refuse them). Others are optional but help to simplify your experience as a reader and specifically support MediaPart. You can reject or accept them below depending on their purposes.

Do you accept that Mediapart uses cookies or similar technologies for the following purposes?

You can make your choice for each category by activating or deactivating the switch button.

Required for operation

of the Site or Application Connecting subscribers, measuring anonymous audiences, sending push notifications, tracking outages, highlighting our services: these tools are necessary to monitor the activity of our services and their proper functioning. Learn more



Here are the different cookies and similar technologies included in this category: Authentication Cookies : Subscriber connection.

: Subscriber connection. AT Internet : Anonymous Audience Measurement

: Anonymous Audience Measurement Presentation of multimedia editorial content : Videos (YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, INA), Social Networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest), Documents (Scribedy, Document Cloud, SlideShare), Sounds (Soundcloud, Spotify, Deezer), Maps (Google Maps, Mapbox, CartoDB, uMap), infographics (Highcharts, GitHub, Datawrapper, Flourish, Infogram, ThingLink, jQuery, Google Fonts, Bootstrap), helps with media integration in live blogs (24liveblog, CoverItLive), journal and club publications (Embedly).

: Videos (YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, INA), Social Networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest), Documents (Scribedy, Document Cloud, SlideShare), Sounds (Soundcloud, Spotify, Deezer), Maps (Google Maps, Mapbox, CartoDB, uMap), infographics (Highcharts, GitHub, Datawrapper, Flourish, Infogram, ThingLink, jQuery, Google Fonts, Bootstrap), helps with media integration in live blogs (24liveblog, CoverItLive), journal and club publications (Embedly). typeform : An optional questionnaire to collect readers’ opinions on our digital products.

: An optional questionnaire to collect readers’ opinions on our digital products. Datadog (website only) : Technical indicators and load balancing.

: Technical indicators and load balancing. Celigent (website only) : To communicate with subscribers, to publish services, offers and benefits.

: To communicate with subscribers, to publish services, offers and benefits. Batch (on application only) : Send push notifications and in-app messages.

: Send push notifications and in-app messages. Firebase Cloud Messaging (app only) : Required for push notifications to work on Android.

: Required for push notifications to work on Android. Microsoft App Center (apps only) : A system for updating and tracking application failures.

These tools allow us to collect traffic statistics for the site and mobile application to understand usage, detect potential problems and optimize the ergonomics of our products. Learn more



Here are the third-party tools included in this category: AT Internet : Audience measurement linked to subscriber identifier.

: Audience measurement linked to subscriber identifier. CrazyEggs (website only) : Customer Journey Analysis.

: Customer Journey Analysis. Nonly (only on website) : Allows our social media team to publish MediaPart content on social networks.

There are no ads on MediaPart. But we promote our content and services on other sites and social networks. To do this, we use technologies made available by certain advertising players. Learn more



Here are the third-party tools included in this category: Facebook (only on website) : Targets audience on social networks to promote mediapart.