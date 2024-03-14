As Russia shows no signs of preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the U.S.

In the Senate, the Communist Group and RN senators announced to vote against the agreement with Ukraine

“Vladimir Putin’s Military Aggression Is Unwarranted,” On Wednesday, Communist Senator Cecil Cukierman was condemned “Provocative Propaganda” of the government, and recalling that his group would vote against. For the senator, the agreement signed between France and Ukraine is suffering “The Absence of Clear Limits as to France’s Military Commitment” and considering Ukraine’s membership in NATO, “Casus Belli for Russia”. For Cukierman, this is a “Executive drift is putting France on the brink of war”.. faced with nuclear power, “Certain strategies should be excluded”, she guessed.

National rally for Senator Christopher Szczurek, Vladimir Putin war “A War of Aggression” And “The French must stand with the Ukrainian people”. However, the senator from Pas-de-Calais fears that France will take the risk “Collaboration”. “We do not see this agreement as necessary to continue supporting Ukraine.” continued the senator.

For Bruno Ritaleau, president of Les Républiques group, this vote was a “A vote of support for Ukraine (…), In no case is a vote of support for the President of the Republic”.

Mr. Retailleau expressed his “concern” Regarding the comments of the President of the Republic about sending troops to Ukraine, and condemned it “An improper mix between foreign policy and domestic policy”. He calls for reconciliation “unity” and ” reality”Recalling that, for their group, Ukraine’s accession to the Union or NATO is not appropriate. “Agenda”. “Our vote is a vote of support for Ukraine, and in no case a vote of support for the President of the Republic”Wendy’s senator insisted again.

Centrist Senator Philip Foliot recalls that his group “convenient” Support for Ukraine was put to the vote, although the Prime Minister criticized that it was not certain “Limit”. For Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, a member of the centrist group Rally of Democrats, Progressives and Independents (RDPI), “You must have the fortitude to show no limits” Facing an opponent, and “This is why the RDPI will vote for the group (Support for Ukraine) “

Claude Malhuret, senator from Allier and president of the Les Indépendants group, condemned for his part. “Putin’s Soldiers in France” Those who voted against the agreement in the assembly on Tuesday or abstained using the word repeatedly “associates” Putin’s. For André Guiol, a senator from Varna and a member of the European Democratic and Social Rally (RDSE) group, he believed that it was in France’s interest “chase” His support for Ukraine.

At the end of the discussion, Foreign Minister Stéphane Sjörn assured that “This agreement is an agreement for peace”. “Peace Ukraine wants with us” Mr. Sejourne continued. Agreement with Ukraine “No Hidden Membership Agreement”Neither the European Union nor NATO, the foreign minister also recalled.