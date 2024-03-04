Armed forces will prosecute JOH’s military witnesses

On this day, he appeared as the first defense witness in New York’s Southern District Court in the tenth trial against the former president accused of three drug-trafficking-related charges. Tulio Armando Romero Current Army Brigadier General.

The Honduran Armed Forces published a statement this Monday announcing action against soldiers who testified in the trial against the former president of Honduras. JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ (2014 to 2018 and 2018 and 2022).

The military establishment highlighted that the testimony of Romero and Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas (he has not yet testified and it is unknown if he is on the defense witness list) did not proceed according to the entity’s official protocol for leaving the country. And in this case, go to trial.

He was also the head of the Presidential Guard and was therefore close to Juan Orlando Hernandez during his tenure.

The Armed Forces of Honduras informs the national and international community of the departure from the country of two officers on active duty bound for the United States of America, without the authorization of the relevant military authorities, the facts detailed below:

1. On February 29, from Palmerola International Airport in Honduras, the following armed forces officers traveled to the United States of America: a. Brigadier General Willie Joel Oseguera Rodas. b Brigadier General Tulio Armando Romero Palacios.

2. The officers described above, being on active duty, did not undergo the process of leaving the country established by military laws and regulations and their actions are, from all points of view, illegal in the military domain.

3. From the point of view of military jurisdiction the action taken by the two officers in question is illegal, consequently, the said information shall be transferred to the military courts of first instance, so that it is within the jurisdiction where it is intended to be enforced. which is in accordance with the law.

4. Statements issued by the above officers in any international case are strictly personal responsibility, therefore they do not represent the position of the Armed Forces.

5. The Honduran Armed Forces reiterate to society that, in all circumstances, they will act in accordance with the law, emphasizing respect for human rights and individual obligations established by the Constitution of the Republic.