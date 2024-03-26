Are you looking for Parisian neighborhoods with affordable real estate prices? Here are the top 5 picks

Paris is a city famous for its high cost of living, especially when it comes to real estate market prices. In February 2024, the average price per square meter in Paris reached €9,581. However, there are certain areas where prices are more affordable. Let’s find out together the five Parisian districts where the price per m² is the lowest.

Paris XII: A peaceful residential district

Located in eastern Paris, the 12th arrondissement is considered a quiet and residential area. with an average price per square meter of €9,044This district is sought after by those who want to live in Paris in a quiet environment while benefiting from affordable prices.

Paris XIII: A dynamic and booming sector

The 13th arrondissement, located in the south-east of Paris, is a dynamic and developing district, with urban development projects likely to increase its attractiveness. Average price is per square meter €8,694That makes it an interesting choice for investors.

Paris XX: A diverse selection of accommodation

The 20th arrondissement, east of Paris, is known for being home to Père Lachaise Cemetery and Belleville Park. In terms of real estate, it offers a wide selection of older apartments, which are ideal for investors. Average price is per square meter €8,694.

Paris XIX: Countless green spaces and attractive prices

Located in the northeast of the city, the 19th arrondissement has the advantage of numerous green spaces. with an average price per square meter of €8,085This is an attractive area for those looking to buy real estate in Paris without breaking the bank.

Suburbs near Paris: more affordable prices

If you want to reduce your real estate budget even more, it would be interesting to turn to some towns located in the suburbs near Paris.

For example, Aubervilliers shows very affordable prices with prices per square meter below €4,000. Similarly, Val-de-Marne, a town in Ivry-sur-Seine, offers rates around €4,300 per m².

It is important to note that these figures are subject to variation and may change depending on market conditions. However, they give a general indication of the areas where real estate prices are lowest and thus form a starting point for your real estate search in Paris.

In conclusion, the Paris real estate market can be intimidating due to its high prices, but there are areas where rates are more affordable. The 12th, 13th, 20th and 19th arrondissements present interesting opportunities for those looking to buy a home in the French capital without blowing their budget. Additionally, some nearby suburbs such as Aubervilliers and Ivry-sur-Seine are more economically accessible to potential buyers.