Are you hoping to buy a PS5 Pro so that you can fully enjoy GTA 6? Sorry to shatter your dreams, but according to these experts it won’t change a thing…

A few days ago, leaks related to the technical specifications of the PlayStation 5 Pro as well as the possible release window for the console were revealed by the YouTube channel team. Moore’s Law is dead. Since then, leaks have been corroborated by renowned insider Tom Henderson, and the machine’s specs have been discussed by experts.

Much better performance than PS5…

PlayStation 5 Pro specs leaked by tech experts Digital FoundryAnd even if everything indicates that it is indeed a modest “mid-gen” improvement, it remains an interesting machine.

The PS5 Pro’s CPU is said to be the same as the standard PS5, but with a “high CPU frequency mode”, which is the same An increase of 10%, to reach a frequency of 3.85 GHz. The GPU, for its part, will allow Fast rendering and good quality ray tracing Thanks to its 33.5 teraflops.

According to Digital Foundry, the PS5 Pro will be much better than the PS5 in terms of rendering: the Pro version will be capableUpscale to 4K Older PS5 games in 1080p via its PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution, if developers choose to support this technology by patching their games.

But not enough for GTA 6 in 60 FPS

Unfortunately, according to Digital Foundry founder and Eurogamer technical editor Rich Leadbetter, the PS5 Pro’s processor will only be able to run GTA 6 at 30FPS, assuming GTA 6 runs at 30 frames per second on a standard PS5.

“(…) Unless Rockstar does some magic with the CPU, I don’t think it’s going to happen.” Leadbetter said recently DF Direct Special. for that, “An extra 10% isn’t really going to do much“

Unfortunately for fans, Digital Foundry experts have agreed on this consensus: improving the PS5’s processor will not allow the game to pass from one console to another from 30 to 60FPS. Of course, in the unlikely event that GTA 6 runs at 60fps on the PS5, it will also run at 60FPS on the PS5 Pro.

According to leaked documents, the PS5 Pro should be released At the end of 2024, around the holidays.