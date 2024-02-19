Are there “up” and “down” in space?

It’s no surprise to anyone, space is infinitely vast. Once outside our planet, gravity no longer exists. Just as there is a North Pole and a South Pole on Earth, so are there ups and downs in space? There are many scientific and philosophical theories on this subject.

As big as it is, the space is not empty. There are countless scattered atoms, subatomic particles, electromagnetic fields, dust, atoms, large amounts of gases, and much more. in fact, The distance is the ubiquity of matter and celestial bodies on the microscopic scale that separates the twelve planets of the Solar System.. According to Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, direction is determined by how space-time is curved by the presence of mass. In other words, it always depends on the position and motion of the observer, but also on the distribution of mass in vacuum.

Space Distance: How many kilometers are there between Earth and space?

The boundary separating Earth from space is “Karman Line“. It owes its name to the physicist Theodor von Karmann who determined the height at which the Earth’s atmosphere disappears. Considering the Karman line, there is a distance of about 100 kilometers between Earth and space starting at sea level. Beyond this limit, spacecraft can no longer maintain their orbit. The Karman line is a theoretical and approximate boundary. The limits of Earth’s atmosphere extend further into space and the actual distance between Earth and space is no longer uniform. For comparison, the border is defined at 80 kilometers by NASA and 120 kilometers by the International Aeronautical Federation.

How high is the space and what is above it?

Space is a void that extends beyond the Earth in all directions. As of today, there is no set limit. Space is made up of an infinite number of celestial objects which is the sun, moon, planets, nebulae, stars, galaxies, asteroids and more. Gravitational assumptions are zero outside the Karman line which is Located 100 km above the earth’s surface. In a way, space begins where the atmosphere ends. It is constantly expanding and has no physical limits.

How tall are astronauts in space?

The position of the astronauts mainly depends on the purpose of the movement. In case of International Space Station (ISS), They orbit the Earth at a distance of about 400 km. In other spacecraft, the astronauts’ positions are dictated by the laws of orbital mechanics and the requirements of their mission. In space, they are in free fall and are pulled downward towards the center of the Earth by the force of gravity. Inside the space station, astronauts are weightless Because they are subject to the same acceleration and centrifugal force as their environment that pushes the station upwards. That’s why they don’t hit the earth.

