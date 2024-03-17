Are there any side effects of taking antidepressants long term?

Since their introduction in the 1950s, antidepressants have evolved significantly, now becoming a mainstay in the treatment of various psychiatric disorders. Their use raises questions about their effects on the body, especially when taken for a long period of time.

Effects of antidepressants on physical health

Antidepressants are often prescribed to control mood disorders such as depression and anxiety disorders. Although they are effective in their indications, long-term use of some of them, especially tricyclic and SSRI family antidepressants, can cause metabolic changes leading to weight gain in some patients.

They can also affect the liver, causing the phenomenon of hepatotoxicity. Cardiovascular effects should also not be overlooked, as prolonged use is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease.

Impact on mental health

Some studies highlight a possible association between antidepressants and problems with memory, concentration, and information processing. Sleep can also be affected, as some antidepressants can cause drowsiness or, conversely, insomnia, which can negatively affect the quality of life of patients.

Some antidepressants can also cause irritability, aggression, or suicidal thoughts, especially in young adults. Emotional numbness and decreased empathy are also possible side effects.