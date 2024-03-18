Are the French willing to pay more taxes to help reduce the public deficit? A recent survey, conducted among 1,000 18-year-olds, shows French attitudes on the issue.

The French do not agree to new tax increases to participate in the government’s strategy to reduce the public deficit. This has been revealed from the results of a recent survey Ipsos – La Tribune Dimanche, was conducted from March 13 to 15. The study involved 1,000 people aged 18 and over who lived in mainland France.

Indirectly, most of the respondents believe that they are not responsible for such a situation and share its consequences attributed by 72% of them, “For the political choices made by certain governments”. 45% associated with debt causes “France’s Low Economic Mobility”, While 31% point fingers “substantial number of government employees”, Publication reports.

82% of French to cut public spending

93% of them are estimated “Deficit reduction should be among the government’s priorities or priorities”, But only 18% are in favor of raising certain taxes. The majority chooses “Reduction in public spending (82% of respondents in favor)”Even if they look bad “Potential to affect key envelopes (health, education, social benefits, etc.)”. Moreover, they are “40%” to wish “Raise VAT, CSG or Income Tax instead”.

Purchasing power, the main concern of the respondents

Regarding what worries them the most, 58% are mainly concerned about purchasing power, 42% about social security, 25% about taxes, 22% about debt and public deficit, 21% about social inequalities, 9% about economic growth, 7% about unemployment. is , and, finally, 6% working conditions. On the question of partisan preference for policies likely to improve the overall economic condition of the country, “French politicians are throwing their weight behind”Observes Ipsos’ general director, Bryce Tainturier, quoted by the source.

For the question of knowing “Which political party will manage the public treasury better than the current government?” No one feels like convincing “deep opinion”, notes the publication.