Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen engaged? Inside the rumours

Engaged? Hailee Steinfeld She was spotted wearing some heavy bling on her finger at the 2024 Golden Globes — successfully sparking engagement rumors with current boyfriend, the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Josh Allen. So, was this ring a sign of love and marriage?! Continue reading for everything we know.

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen engaged?

Here comes the bride… well, maybe someday! While walking the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2024, Hailey wore a deer-shaped diamond studded ring. while talking to E! News“I got a cute little doe happening,” the singer said, showing off her jewelry.

The news outlet asked if she was wearing the ring as a special sign, but Pitch perfect “I thought it was cute for no particular reason,” the actress explained. While Hailey hasn’t confirmed her engagement to Josh, she has joked about dating the football star.

When asked what her favorite part about dating an athlete is, she revealed, “Listen, what isn’t it? Now comes.”

When did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen start dating?

While we don’t have a set date as to when the two started dating, rumors swirled in May 2023 that Hailey and Josh were seeing each other. On May 26, 2023, the two were spotted enjoying an evening together in New York City. The New York Post.

The next day, Haley and Josh were photographed once again on another outing, according to people. These scenarios will continue during the next few months. Despite being seen together in public, the two have not commented on their relationship status.

On June 22, 2023, A people The source claimed the stars were “dating and getting to know each other.” “He’s going to be very busy in training camp, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and we’ll see where that goes,” the insider said.

As their relationship began to grow, Josh began to notice the attention he was getting in the media. While on the “Pardon My Tech” podcast, the Bills quarterback explained, “The fact that anyone cares about that still blows my mind.”

Who has Hailee Steinfeld dated in the past?

Hailey has apparently kept a tight lid on her relationship! In 2016, the True grit The actress started dating Cameron Smaller. The timeline of their relationship is somewhat unclear as it is uncertain when the two called it quits. However, in January 2017, the former couple walked the Golden Globes red carpet together.

Was also romantically linked with the singer Niall Horan In 2018. When asked about her relationship with the former One Direction member, she refused to divulge any details during the interview The US weekly.

In January 2018, she explained to the outlet, “I feel so lucky that (my fans) care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think sometimes it’s hard for people, in general, To understand that one’s life and personal life have boundaries.”

The couple dated for over a year before calling it quits. The reason behind their breakup? An insider said E! News At that point, “Haley realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was extremely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie. They really tried to make it work. It was definitely ‘young love’.

